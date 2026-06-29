While the Detroit Pistons are on the hunt for more scoring help alongside Cade Cunningham, they were recently encouraged to target a former rival.

According to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, Sacramento Kings forward Zach LaVine should be a top-three offseason target for Detroit.

Considering the top two players listed–Kyrie Irving and Michael Porter Jr.–don’t seem to be on the block just yet, LaVine might be the most realistic option.

Detroit Pistons Urged To Pursue Zach LaVine After $48 Million Decision

“LaVine is a little like MPJ in that he’d come with a fat, one-year salary and provide shooting,” Hughes wrote on the Kings’ forward. “Allergic to defense and on the wrong side of 30, he’s a clear third option behind the other two.”

It’s not the most attractive description, but it’s worth it for the Pistons to take a look.

LaVine just played in 39 games for the Kings during the 2025-2026 NBA season. He shot 39.0% from three and scored 19.2 points per game. The production is clearly still there.

Although LaVine’s presence in Sacramento hasn’t been a difference-maker for their franchise, the veteran forward could be a high-caliber complementary piece on a talented team like Detroit. Playing with a playmaker like Cunningham could unleash LaVine once again.

Zach LaVine Makes Contract Decision

There was a chance the Pistons could put together a free agency pursuit for LaVine, but the veteran forward picked up his player option instead.

The salary number isn’t ideal. LaVine will make $48.9 million in 2026-2027. Trading for him won’t come easy due to salary-matching purposes.

Should The Pistons Pursue Zach LaVine?

LaVine has been in the NBA for 12 years. He started with the Minnesota Timberwolves and joined the Bulls for an eight-year run, beginning in 2017-2018.

His best years came with the Bulls. LaVine shot 39.0% from three, averaging 24.2 points. He certainly possesses the specific skill set the Pistons are searching for, and there isn’t a long-term commitment involved if it’s not desired.

Still, the salary is concerning. For years, teams have been hesitant to pursue LaVine due to his deal. The Kings finally bit the bullet on that, and it certainly didn’t pay off.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether the Pistons are getting compensated for taking on the 30-year-old sharpshooter. If not, then the Pistons would be better off waiting to see if LaVine gets bought out later on down the line.