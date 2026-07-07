As the Detroit Pistons’ old friends in the New Orleans Pelicans front office continue to hold on to Trey Murphy, it’s likely time for the Pistons to start figuring out a Plan B if they aren’t satisfied with their roster.

Murphy is an obvious game-changing addition for Detroit and many other teams, but the Pelicans have been difficult in the negotiating game.

Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City suggests an interesting Plan B if Murphy’s price tag is simply too high.

Detroit Pistons Urged To Target 7-Year NBA Vet As Trey Murphy Plan B

Here’s a case for Cam Johnson of the Denver Nuggets:

“He brings a similar skill set to Murphy, but he is four years older. Johnson doesn’t have the upside of Murphy on either end of the floor, but he is a starting-caliber, quality forward,” Yolbulan wrote.

“The Nuggets are trying to shed salary as they are prioritizing re-signing Peyton Watson. According to the reports out of Denver, Johnson should be available on the trade market. He should be gettable for much cheaper than Murphy.”

The league-wide interest in Johnson has changed a lot since last summer.

When Johnson was putting up impressive numbers as a top option with the Brooklyn Nets, he was viewed as a stellar addition to win-now organizations.

The Nuggets sent Michael Porter Jr, and a 2032 first-round pick to the Nets in order to acquire Johnson. The addition of Johnson didn’t move the needle for Denver, who lost in the first round.

Cam Johnson appeared in 54 games for the Nuggets last year. He shot 43.0% from three, averaging 12.2 points per game.

While Johnson scored more in the playoffs, averaging 14.2 points in six games, he shot just 31.4% from three. As a team, the Nuggets struggled from three in the postseason, and Johnson didn’t thrive when they needed him to.

Should The Pistons Take A Chance?

A recent performance for Johnson wasn’t exactly ideal, but the Pistons should still be encouraged by his career numbers.

Since 2019, Johnson has averaged 39.6% from three in the regular season and 39.8% from deep during the playoffs.

Considering the Pistons have prioritized three-point scoring while making moves this offseason, Johnson brings the ideal skill set. Plus, he’s a positive addition on the defensive side as well.

There haven’t been any links between the Pistons and Johnson, but if Murphy’s price is too high or he gets dealt to another team, at least one $23 million year out of Johnson doesn’t seem like a bad bet.