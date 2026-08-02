The Detroit Pistons have been facing a lot of questions at the center position due to Jalen Duren’s unwillingness to take the deal that’s on the table. However, Duren isn’t the only big question out of Detroit.

While previewing some of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shined a spotlight on John Collins.

Next season, Collins is set to replace Tobias Harris.

Warriors Star Applies Pressure To Pistons’ Tobias Harris Replacement

“How is Detroit coming back next year? They lost a couple pieces. Brought a couple pieces in, right? Losing Tobias [Harris], I think that’s going to be big for them,” Green stated on his podcast.

“They are going to have to depend on John Collins a lot. This is a big jump for John. He was starting for years, then kind of went to the bench. In Utah, sometimes started and came off the bench. Came off the bench some last year for the Clippers. He’s back to being depended on in a major way. A lot of people questioned that move by the Pistons. John got to show up.”

After two seasons with Tobias Harris back in Detroit for a second stint, the veteran forward moved on.

In what looked to be a mutual parting, Harris hit the free agency market and agreed to join the Western Conference champions, the San Antonio Spurs.

Harris just wrapped up a 63-game season with the Pistons. He produced averages of 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting 36.8% from three.

While Harris’ production could certainly be replaced by a younger Collins, the veteran forward’s leadership has been praised throughout his recent two-season stint with the Pistons. The Pistons will be put to the test without Harris being around.

As for the 28-year-old Collins, he is set to join his fourth team since entering the NBA as the 19th pick in 2017 out of Wake Forest.

Last season, Collins appeared in 69 games for the Clippers, starting in 56 of those games. With 27.1 minutes of playing time, Collins averaged 13.6 points while shooting 55.2% from the field and 40.6% from three. He also came down with 5.3 rebounds per game.

As the Pistons look to bounce back after their second-round exit as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, Collins will play a critical role.