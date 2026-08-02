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Warriors Star Applies Pressure To Pistons’ Tobias Harris Replacement

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have been facing a lot of questions at the center position due to Jalen Duren’s unwillingness to take the deal that’s on the table. However, Duren isn’t the only big question out of Detroit.

While previewing some of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shined a spotlight on John Collins.

Next season, Collins is set to replace Tobias Harris.

Warriors Star Applies Pressure To Pistons’ Tobias Harris Replacement

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers takes a shot against Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“How is Detroit coming back next year? They lost a couple pieces. Brought a couple pieces in, right? Losing Tobias [Harris], I think that’s going to be big for them,” Green stated on his podcast.

“They are going to have to depend on John Collins a lot. This is a big jump for John. He was starting for years, then kind of went to the bench. In Utah, sometimes started and came off the bench. Came off the bench some last year for the Clippers. He’s back to being depended on in a major way. A lot of people questioned that move by the Pistons. John got to show up.”

Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 19: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers takes a shot over Karlo Matkovic #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center on March 19, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

After two seasons with Tobias Harris back in Detroit for a second stint, the veteran forward moved on.

In what looked to be a mutual parting, Harris hit the free agency market and agreed to join the Western Conference champions, the San Antonio Spurs.

Harris just wrapped up a 63-game season with the Pistons. He produced averages of 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting 36.8% from three.

Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 19: Jeremiah Fears #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at Smoothie King Center on March 19, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

While Harris’ production could certainly be replaced by a younger Collins, the veteran forward’s leadership has been praised throughout his recent two-season stint with the Pistons. The Pistons will be put to the test without Harris being around.

As for the 28-year-old Collins, he is set to join his fourth team since entering the NBA as the 19th pick in 2017 out of Wake Forest.

Last season, Collins appeared in 69 games for the Clippers, starting in 56 of those games. With 27.1 minutes of playing time, Collins averaged 13.6 points while shooting 55.2% from the field and 40.6% from three. He also came down with 5.3 rebounds per game.

As the Pistons look to bounce back after their second-round exit as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, Collins will play a critical role.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Warriors Star Applies Pressure To Pistons’ Tobias Harris Replacement

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