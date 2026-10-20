Why Dateline is on NBC, not Pistons-Celtics for NBA Season Opener: How to Watch

The Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics are opening the season at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which is weird enough.

But the game is scheduled on NBC, and many fans turned on their TVs to see Dateline on instead.

Fans were immediately frustrated on social media:

@nbc didn’t know Dateline is now the NBA game that’s supposed to be televised….🤔🤦🏽‍♂️ — K Watts (@Young_K_Watts) October 20, 2026

Why is Dateline on my tv @nbc — Nate Pegues (@NatePegues) October 20, 2026

Why is dateline on and not the nba game @nbc — JA ⥾ (@joniahiman) October 20, 2026

Why is Dateline on NBC, not NBA?

This appears to be a mistake.

The NBA’s official schedule lists the game as being on NBC.

So does the ESPN scoreboard on its website.

So do all the NBA’s social media channels.

Jayson Tatum and Cade Cunningham arrive at Little Caesars Arena. 🔥 📺 NBA Tip-Off: Celtics at Pistons on NBC & Peacock https://t.co/573uLNIEeG — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 20, 2026

There are two possibilities here: Either NBC has legitimately messed up, or this game is only broadcast on NBC in local markets and is streaming everywhere else.

That’s not how it was advertised, to be sure.

How to Watch Pistons-Celtics

If the game doesn’t show up on NBC, the only option to watch it is streaming on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming arm of NBC, so it seemed the game would be simulcast there.

For what it’s worth, even as Dateline was on NBC network channels locally, the basketball broadcast did show up properly on Peacock.

It appears that this is a problem on multiple broadcast services, too — at least Hulu and YouTube TV both had the problem shortly after 3 p.m. ET.