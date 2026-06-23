The Detroit Pistons trade target, Tyler Herro, is set to switch teams for the first time in his career. Will his next move be his last? The league is still waiting to find out.

On Monday, June 22, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks struck a deal, which included Giannis Antetokounmpo and Herro as the headliners.

In the days leading up to the trade, the Pistons were getting grouped into the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes as a possible third team. In that case, they would land Tyler Herro.

Since the deal hasn’t been made official just yet, there is a chance the terms could change. For the time being, the Pistons aren’t involved and would have to contact the Bucks to acquire Herro in a separate deal.

Detroit Pistons Get Word On Bucks’ Tyler Herro Trade Plans

Not long after the Heat and the Bucks agreed to their deal, Tyler Herro’s rumored reaction to the trade wasn’t great news for the Pistons.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Herro is “thrilled” about a fresh start playing for his hometown team in Milwaukee.

“Herro always envisioned returning home at some point during his NBA career,” said Haynes.

Herro’s future isn’t totally in his hands, though. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, the Bucks will consider offers for Herro.

“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team,” The Athletic reports. “While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of his hometown program, sources say the Bucks will also listen to offers for the 26-year-old All-Star.”

Should The Pistons Still Pursue Tyler Herro?

The Pistons aren’t in a Herro-or-bust situation, but they don’t have to move on entirely at this time.

If Milwaukee isn’t as committed to the pairing as Herro, the Pistons can give Herro an incredible opportunity to join an Eastern Conference contender with one of the top guards in the league, in Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons were good in 2025-2026, but clearly not championship caliber. Herro gained plenty of postseason experience during his time in Miami, and he could bring plenty to the table in Detroit on and off the court.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Herro appeared in 33 games. He averaged 20.5 points while shooting 37.8% from three.

In the 394 games he played in his career, Herro produced 19.5 points per gae, while shooting 38.2% from three.