A former Detroit Pistons division rival seems to be on a path to finding a change of scenery in the NBA. Zach LaVine’s days with the Sacramento Kings may be numbered.

As a result, it might be time to start linking LaVine to some contenders around the league. While LaVine is unlikely to get traded, considering his sky-high salary, that opens up the idea of the star forward potentially reaching a buyout.

In the event LaVine gets waived at some point, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn feels like the Pistons could become relevant in a possible market for LaVine’s services.

Zach LaVine News Places Pistons In Conversation They Shouldn’t Ignore

“LaVine to Miami or Detroit is one of the few possible moves left this offseason that could have serious postseason implications,” Quinn wrote on X.

That statement was in response to the latest update regarding LaVine’s role in Sacramento. According to Kings Insider James Ham, Sacramento’s front office had a clear message for LaVine regarding his 2026-2027 role if he chose to stick with the Kings by picking up his 2026-2027 player option.

“They haven’t promised him a starting job, they haven’t promised him ‘X’ amount of minutes per game,” James Ham reported Thursday on ESPN 1320 Sacramento. “They’ve been honest with him.”

The insider added that the Kings made it clear that while they understood LaVine was making the smartest business choice by picking up his $48.9 million option, they weren’t going to give him a role by default. The Kings are focused on their future, and that doesn’t include LaVine.

Should The Pistons Target LaVine?

It’s pretty clear that the Pistons’ offseason didn’t go as planned.

Trajan Langdon and the Pistons’ front office had their eyes on some very notable names in free agency, and they couldn’t reel any of their top targets in.

For now, the Pistons are solely focused on retaining Jalen Duren. But as the 2026-2027 season plays out, the Pistons could find themselves searching for another seasoned veteran who could bring star qualities to the table. LaVine, at nearly $50 million, is a player to avoid. LaVine on a minimum is a different story.

During his best days with the Bulls, LaVine shot 39.0% from three, averaging 24.2 points. With the Kings last season, he produced 19.2 points per game, while hitting on 39.0% of his threes. He could be a stellar complementary piece for Cade Cunningham.