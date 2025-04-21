Duke’s Cooper Flagg Declares for NBA Draft

Duke University forward Cooper Flagg has declared for the NBA Draft, as announced in an online video.

Flagg, the consensus number one player in the 2025 NBA Draft, posted a video onto his instagram account, confirming his entry. Flagg is exiting after his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils and enters the NBA as one of the most anticipated players in years.

In his lone season as a Blue Devil, Flagg showcased immense two way talent and helped lead the team to a number one seed in the NCAA playoffs. Despite being one of the youngest players and with pressure to perform at a high level immediately, Flagg showed immediate potential with season averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 37 games while also showing defensive dominance with 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. His elite play helped the Blue Devils to a 35-4 record and reach the NCAA Final Four.

Flagg’s exceptional two way play is the reason why he’s the consensus number one pick. At 6’9″ and 205 lbs, his size and frame fit the modern day NBA wings and could play at either forward spot. He has the ability to run the offense but also can create his own shot and get to the rim. Scouts don’t know how to evaluate the player, with comparisons to Scottie Pippen or Kevin Garnett being the most popular, showcasing his elite two way ability.

With the NBA Draft lottery next month on May 12th, Flagg will know which team will draft him by that night. With the top three odds going to the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets with 14% each, all 14 lottery teams are looking forward to potentially drafting the potential superstar.

