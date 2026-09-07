10-Year NBA Vet Gets Named As Top Warriors Trade Asset

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 31, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The Golden State Warriors aren’t going to enter the 2026-2027 NBA season with an entirely new roster. The 31-year-old trade pickup Kristaps Porzingis will be on board again, looking to play his first full season with the team.
Will he finish in Golden State? That’s not always a guarantee. The 31-year-old center/power forward was recently listed as one of the Warriors’ top trade assets for the upcoming season.
After having stretches with the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and the Atlanta Hawks, Porzingis was picked up by the Warriors, who sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to Atlanta to acquire the frontcourt boost.
Porzingis appeared in 15 games for the Warriors down the stretch of the 2025-2026 season. He saw the court for 23.7 minutes per game. The big man shot 43.3% from the field, averaging 16.1 points per game.
Along with his scoring, Porzingis produced 5.3 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game. He was productive when playing, but Porzingis’ health concerns continued when he arrived.
The New Contract
Over the offseason, Porzingis signed a new two-year deal with the Warriors.
The veteran center will make $20 million for the upcoming season. During the 2027 offseason, the Warriors will have a $20 million player option on the table. If he declines, Porzingis will be a free agent for the second offseason in a row.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
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The Golden State Warriors aren’t going to enter the 2026-2027 NBA season with an entirely new roster. The 31-year-old trade pickup Kristaps Porzingis will be on board again, looking to play his first full season with the team. Will he finish in Golden State? That’s not always a guarantee. The 31-year-old center/power forward was recently […]