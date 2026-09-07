10-Year NBA Vet Gets Named As Top Warriors Trade Asset

The Golden State Warriors aren’t going to enter the 2026-2027 NBA season with an entirely new roster. The 31-year-old trade pickup Kristaps Porzingis will be on board again, looking to play his first full season with the team.

Will he finish in Golden State? That’s not always a guarantee. The 31-year-old center/power forward was recently listed as one of the Warriors’ top trade assets for the upcoming season.

Is Kristaps Porzingis A Top Trade Asset?

Roundtable’s Grant Mona acknowledged what could be the Warriors’ top three trade assets for next year, and ranked Porzingis as No. 3.

The rest of the list included Golden State’s own first-round picks and the young guard Brandin Podziemski.

“He sits third because a 31-year-old who played 15 games for his new team cannot carry a trade alone,” Mona wrote regarding Porzingis and his trade chances.

Kristaps Porzingis With The Warriors

The 2015 No. 4 pick started his career with the New York Knicks.

After having stretches with the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and the Atlanta Hawks, Porzingis was picked up by the Warriors, who sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to Atlanta to acquire the frontcourt boost.

Porzingis appeared in 15 games for the Warriors down the stretch of the 2025-2026 season. He saw the court for 23.7 minutes per game. The big man shot 43.3% from the field, averaging 16.1 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Porzingis produced 5.3 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game. He was productive when playing, but Porzingis’ health concerns continued when he arrived.

The New Contract

Over the offseason, Porzingis signed a new two-year deal with the Warriors.

The veteran center will make $20 million for the upcoming season. During the 2027 offseason, the Warriors will have a $20 million player option on the table. If he declines, Porzingis will be a free agent for the second offseason in a row.