Warriors Get Eye-Popping $14.5 Billion News Ahead of New Season

The Golden State Warriors sit atop the NBA’s franchise valuation list again. The team is worth $14.5 billion entering the 2026-27 season. That puts them ahead of the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors Top the Sportico Rankings

Sportico’s latest valuations put the Warriors first for the sixth straight year of the Stephen Curry era, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The 30 NBA franchises are valued at a combined $199 billion. Golden State’s $14.5 billion is up 28% from $11.3 billion in 2025.

How Joe Lacob Grew the Warriors’ Value

Owner Joe Lacob and his group bought the team in July 2010. They paid an estimated $450 million, which was a record price at the time. Curry was already on the roster. Golden State then drafted Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The team signed Andre Iguodala in 2013 and hired Steve Kerr in 2014. The franchise has since won four titles with Curry. Its value has grown more than 3,100%, an increase of $14.05 billion.

Knicks Pass Lakers for No. 2

The Knicks are second at $12.8 billion. Their 2025-26 championship run pushed them past the Lakers. Los Angeles is third at $12.5 billion. The Lakers were second last year at $10 billion after a sale to Mark Walter. Per Siegel, their new value matches the $12.5 billion a group led by Josh Kushner and Bob Iger paid Walter this summer.

The Rest of the Warriors’ Top 10 Rivals

The next seven teams are the LA Clippers ($8.21 billion), Chicago Bulls ($8.13 billion) and Miami Heat ($8.05 billion). The Boston Celtics follow at $8 billion. Then come the Brooklyn Nets ($7.45 billion), Philadelphia 76ers ($7.15 billion) and Houston Rockets ($6.92 billion). The Memphis Grizzlies rank 30th at $4.2 billion.

The NBA’s Strong Position

The average NBA team is valued at 14.6 times revenue. That is up 13.5% from 2025. It is the highest multiple among major North American leagues. The NFL sits at 12.7, the NHL at 9.4, MLS at 9.2 and MLB at 7.2.