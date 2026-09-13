Warriors Urged to Pursue $190 Million All-Star to Help Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors project to have max cap space next summer, and a situation brewing in Detroit could make that flexibility especially valuable. Peter O’Keefe of Blue Man Hoop argues Golden State should be watching Jalen Duren‘s stalled contract talks with the Detroit Pistons very closely.

Duren, 22, has been unwilling to sign Detroit’s five-year, $190 million offer, with the Sacramento Kings also showing interest. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson, taking the $9.6 million qualifying offer is a genuine possibility for Duren, a path that would set him up for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Why This Situation Matters for Golden State

O’Keefe’s argument centers on timing and fit. The more talented players who reach free agency next summer, the more options Golden State has. That’s thanks to the cap space it’s projected to carry, potentially over $100 million depending on how Stephen Curry‘s contract situation plays out. Even in a more conservative scenario, the Warriors should have upwards of $40 million available. That’s enough to be in the conversation for a player of Duren’s caliber, assuming the front office doesn’t instead use that flexibility at the trade deadline. Duren fits the mold of a player worth pursuing under that framework, according to O’Keefe: a young, ascending talent who could contribute immediately while also serving as a long-term building block. He broke out in his third season, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. His production dipped during a disappointing playoff run, though.

Golden State’s Ongoing Center Question

Part of what makes this scenario interesting is Golden State’s unresolved situation at center. Depending on how Kristaps Porzingis performs this season, the Warriors could once again find themselves searching for a more permanent answer at the position. It’s an area that’s lacked consistency in recent years.

Porzingis remains the most offensively gifted center Golden State has had in some time. Still, the organization has shown real hesitation about his long-term durability. That’s reflected in the fact that only $3 million of his 2027-28 salary is guaranteed.

Final Word for the Warriors