2-For-1 Trade Proposal Pairs Warriors’ Stephen Curry With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Golden State Warriors are expected to make some sizeable swings throughout the offseason.

The franchise’s goal continues to be building a contending team around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Unfortunately, Steve Kerr’s roster has struggled to replicate its success of 2022 in recent years.

For that reason, the Warriors could emerge as a candidate to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, assuming he’s available on the trade market.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus laid out what the framework of a deal for the two-time MVP could look like.

Warriors Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Get: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick (protected) and a 2032 first-round draft pick (protected)

“The Warriors can offer Wisconsin native Podziemski, who is extension eligible this summer. However, Butler is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 season. At 36, Butler isn’t Milwaukee’s ideal piece to build around. Though his expiring $56.8 million contract could be used again in trade.” Pincus wrote.

Pincus continued.

“At this early stage, there’s no intel to suggest the Warriors are at the top of Antetokounmpo’s list. Regardless, in all trade scenarios, the assumption is that Antetokounmpo verbally agrees to extend with the new team ahead of the transaction.”

On paper, Curry and Giannis looked like they would be a perfect fit. Whether the Warriors would be willing to do whatever it takes to bring him to the Bay Area, will remain to be seen.

Warriors Could Pursue LeBron James

If the Warriors opt against trading for Giannis, the front office could turn its attention toward LeBron James. The veteran superstar is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and could be set to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors are “very much open” to targeting arguably the greatest player in the history of the game.

“The Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James. They plan to do so this offseason in free agency,” Siegel reported. “Pairing him with Stephen Curry is going to be something that the Warriors look to pursue over the next few weeks. …That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks leading up to free agency.”

LeBron will turn 42 next season. However, he’s still putting up high-level numbers. In 60 games last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He shot 58.6% from two-point range and 31.7% from deep.

Either Giannis Or LeBron Would Help The Warriors

It doesn’t matter whether the Warriors target LeBron or Giannis; either would improve the current roster. However, Golden State could acquire LeBron without parting with any draft picks or players, which is an important caveat.

Of course, Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. could also look elsewhere, depending on what other talents are available.

No matter what, though, it feels like this summer could see significant change coming to the roster; the question is, what will that look like?