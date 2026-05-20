3 Warriors Stars Named Major Assets in Superstar Trade Scenario

The Golden State Warriors will be among several franchises engaging in roster shuffling this offseason. A poor 2025-26 season was more than enough red flags that they need to get better.

To get better however, they will need a good core and the Warriors are positioned to leverage their assets in hopes of building a more competitive squad around Stephen Curry.

According to San Francisco Chronicle’s Sam Gordon, one way is through their lottery selection.

“The most immediate way to improve is through the 11th pick in a draft that’s armed with depth and high-end talent, particularly in the top half of the first round,” Gordon wrote. “Golden State stands to add a starter or rotational contributor.”

A top 10 pick would have put Golden State in a much better position asset-wise, however, No. 11 will still entice teams to be open for a trade.

Warriors’ Possible Trade Chips

The draft pick can only get the Warriors so much. Where the main juice lies is finding flexibility so that the team becomes competitive but not at the expense of sacrificing long-term outlook.

Golden State is projected to have room to operate below certain apron thresholds. As such, it can pursue targeted additions while managing a payroll heavily concentrated on its veterans. Or they could do the traditional player exchange deals.

“Beyond the pick, the Warriors have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception — worth $15 million — to offer an unrestricted free agent in addition to the $5.5 million biannual exception,” Gordon added. “Top trade chips include four first-round draft picks, Podziemski, and the expiring contracts of Butler and Green, should he elect to exercise his player option.

Brandin Podziemski is the most obvious trade building block outside the big-name stars. In just his third year in the league, he delivered his best season across the board. He was the Warriors’ best player this season not named Curry or Jimmy Butler.

Podziemski is still under contract with a team option for next year. The Warriors are unlikely to trade him unless they are desperate enough but his value makes him a premier chip in any serious negotiations.

Complementing Podziemski are the four first-round picks. These assets give Golden State an appeal in trade conversations.

The Veteran Chips

Butler joined the Warriors only last year and this year was cut short due to a torn right ACL he suffered in January. He is on an expiring deal and his sizable contract could serve as a salary hiccup in the pursuit of other big-name talent.

The thing with Butler is that the organization has expressed optimism about his return and rehabilitation for 2026-27.

Draymond Green is a foundational piece but his player option for next season may cause him become a tradable piece.

GM Mike Dunleavy will want to keep the Warriors’ identity intact. Head coach Steve Kerr already agreed to a two-year extension to remain. Curry doesn’t look like he will move as well, so it remains fitting to put the right pieces.

“As far as trade acquisition stuff, I mean, we’re probably always in the conversation, frankly, because we have the draft capital to be,” Dunleavy said, “So we’ll always look at stuff, whatever we can do to make the team better that makes sense now and in the future.”

It remains to be seen where the Warriors will stand when trade discussions become serious.