Hi, Subscriber

4-Year NBA Vet Joins Warriors After Playing For Mavericks

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
Getty
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are adding a 26-year-old guard to the roster.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Williams has agreed to a one-year deal, which is going to be worth $2.6 million for the season.

Williams spent the past three years playing with the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandon Williams’ NBA Journey

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 01: Brandon Williams #10 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Jared McCain #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center on March 01, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

In 2018-2019, Williams played in the NCAA at Arizona. He appeared in 26 games (21 starts). Seeing the court for 28.2 minutes per game, Williams shot 37.7% from the field and 31.6% from deep, to average 11.4 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Williams came down with 2.8 rebounds per game and dished out 3.4 assists per game. He would redshirt the next season to prepare for the pros. Williams went undrafted in 2021 before starting his career with the New York Knicks‘ G League team.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 01: Brandon Williams #10 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at American Airlines Center on March 01, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Brandon Williams was acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in 24 games with the primary roster.

Since his run with the Blazers, Williams spent time with the Atlanta Hawks‘ G League squad, along with the Orlando Magic’s.

In 2023, he linked up with the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract. During the recent 2025-2026 NBA season, Williams appeared in 66 games. He picked up 15 starts during that stretch, seeing the court for 22.2 minutes per game.

The young veteran averaged a career-high 13.0 points (47.2% shooting from the field), along with 2.9 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments