4-Year NBA Vet Joins Warriors After Playing For Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are adding a 26-year-old guard to the roster.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Williams has agreed to a one-year deal, which is going to be worth $2.6 million for the season.

Williams spent the past three years playing with the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandon Williams’ NBA Journey

In 2018-2019, Williams played in the NCAA at Arizona. He appeared in 26 games (21 starts). Seeing the court for 28.2 minutes per game, Williams shot 37.7% from the field and 31.6% from deep, to average 11.4 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Williams came down with 2.8 rebounds per game and dished out 3.4 assists per game. He would redshirt the next season to prepare for the pros. Williams went undrafted in 2021 before starting his career with the New York Knicks‘ G League team.

During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Brandon Williams was acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in 24 games with the primary roster.

Since his run with the Blazers, Williams spent time with the Atlanta Hawks‘ G League squad, along with the Orlando Magic’s.

In 2023, he linked up with the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract. During the recent 2025-2026 NBA season, Williams appeared in 66 games. He picked up 15 starts during that stretch, seeing the court for 22.2 minutes per game.

The young veteran averaged a career-high 13.0 points (47.2% shooting from the field), along with 2.9 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game.