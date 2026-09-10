Warriors Add 22-Year-Old Forward To Roster Before Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a familiar face for training camp.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are adding Alex Toohey to the roster as they prepare to begin their offseason activities for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

“The Warriors are bringing back Alex Toohey, their 2025 second-rounder, on an Exhibit 10 training camp deal, per source. Toohey’s first season in the GSW program never got off the ground because of a knee injury. Was briefly on a two-way contract,” Slater wrote on X on September 9.

Alex Toohey’s Journey To The NBA

Born in Australia, Toohey’s pro career started outside of the NBA.

He played for BA Centre of Excellence from 2021 to 2023, before joining the Sydney Kings from 2023 to 2025.

In 2025, Toohey entered the NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns made the selection of Toohey with the No. 52 pick. His rights were traded to the Warriors in a seven-team trade.

Toohey’s career started on a two-way contract. While he appeared in two G League games with Golden State’s Santa Cruz affiliate, he was waived by the Warriors after a season-ending knee injury.

The Warriors are going to give Toohey another shot to stay close to the program. Although he’s on an Exhibit 10 deal, which means there isn’t a guaranteed contract for him on the table, he could have the opportunity to join the Santa Cruz Warriors once again.