Agent Confirms Warriors Interest in Former $80 Million Sharpshooter

The Golden State Warriors will have more shooting in their frontcourt. The Warriors have interest in free agent Davis Bertans , as his agent Arturs Kalnitis confirmed via his Instagram Story.

Kalnitis wrote the following about Bertans.

“Davis Bertans will prepare for the upcoming season together with the (Golden State Warriors), good luck in the Bay Area, DB.”

Kalnitis did not provide further details on the Warriors’ position on Bertans. They could offer him a veteran’s minimum contract or a training camp deal. Bertans could be the latest player to join the group of new faces they’ve added.

Golden State has shored up its rotation by adding Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. Bertans could be another useful asset if everything goes right for him.

Bertans was previously given a five-year, $80 million contract in 2020. Because the last year was partially guaranteed for $5.2 million, the Charlotte Hornets waived him.

Davis Bertans Gives Golden State More Floor Spacing

Since entering the NBA, Bertans has earned a reputation for being a big man who can space the floor. Bertans had his best season as a player during the 2019-20 season with the Washington Wizards.

Bertans averaged 15.4 points a game while shooting 42.4% from three. More than that, Bertans averaged 8.7 three-point shot attempts a game. His performance led to the Wizards giving him that extension the following offseason.

Since then, Bertans has never put up the same numbers. However, he started to show signs of his old self during his half-season with the Hornets. In 28 games, Bertans averaged 8.8 points a game while shooting 37.5% from three on 6.3 attempts from distance.

The Warriors probably won’t utilize Bertans as much as the Wizards once did. However, his three-point shooting could prove very valuable for them. The Warriors have benefited from having big men who stretch the floor like him.

Before Bertans, they had Marreese Speights and Otto Porter Jr., who gave them valued floor spacing for their size. More than that, having that at their disposal helped them win titles. While the Warriors’ title hopes won’t hinge on Bertans, he could help them return to the playoffs.

Insider Confirms Davis Bertans Situation in Golden State

After Kulnitis posted that Bertans would resume his career in Golden State, NBA Insider Marc Stein gave the full details on where Bertans stands with the Warriors via his X account.

“Dāvis Bertāns has been invited to work out for the Warriors as Golden State determines whether to extend a training camp invite to the Latvian sharpshooter,” Stein wrote.

This means that Bertans has not signed any contract or will even be at training camp. However, that doesn’t mean Bertans won’t at least get a training camp invite in the end. Again, Bertans had an encouraging performance overall with the Hornets, and he deserves a fair shot in Golden State.

If he proves he can still play at a high level, he could be a diamond in the rough. The Warriors have had success finding diamonds in the rough in the past. Bertans is a prime candidate to be another one.