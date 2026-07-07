Warriors Officially Announce Signing of NBA Champion Big Man

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most active teams in the NBA offseason, with the LeBron James pursuit dominating headlines. Meanwhile, amid all the speculation, the front office has continued making moves to shore up the roster for next season.

One of those moves is now official.

Al Horford is returning to Golden State on a new contract, the Warriors have confirmed.

The Contract Details

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Horford is returning on a two-year, $14 million deal. Additionally, the contract includes a 15 percent trade kicker and a player option for the 2027-28 season, giving the 40-year-old center some protection and flexibility as he enters what will be his 20th NBA season.

“The Warriors have officially signed Al Horford to his new multi-year contract,” Siegel reported. “It’s a two-year, $14M deal for Horford.”

Moreover, the trade kicker means Golden State would owe Horford a bonus worth 15 percent of his remaining salary if he were traded at any point during the contract.

What Horford Brings to the Warriors

Horford appeared in 45 games for the Warriors last season. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. Beyond the numbers, his ability to play in the low post and stretch the floor made him a useful piece in Steve Kerr‘s rotation.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is locked in as the starting center on a new extension. Horford is expected to continue in a backup role behind him.

A Historic Milestone

The signing carries a notable footnote. Horford is set to become the 13th player in NBA history to play a 20th NBA season. In doing so, he joins an elite group that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, and LeBron James among others.

Final Word for the Warriors

Al Horford is back. The deal was expected. Still, the official confirmation provides another piece of certainty for a roster still waiting on its biggest free agency decision.

Whatever happens with LeBron, the Warriors have at least added some frontcourt certainty heading into next season.