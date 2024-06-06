Warriors Trade Pitch Flips Moody, Payton II for 2-Time All-NBA Defender

The increase in age across the Golden State Warriors‘ backcourt has led to a dip in defensive prowess, which the team may be able to address via the trade market this summer.

Klay Thompson may be headed elsewhere once free agency hits, which will leave an opening in the Dubs’ backcourt. There are multiple candidates to assume his role alongside Stephen Curry if Golden State doesn’t add another guard to the mix, but Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls would be an interesting fit.

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department on Thursday, June 6, put together a list of a single trade proposal for every NBA team not playing in the Finals. The group’s suggestion for the Warriors is a deal that flips Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and a 2026 lottery-protected first-round pick to Chicago in return for Caruso.

Caruso could help the Warriors return to form on D. He graded out last year as the best backcourt defender in the league (among those who played at least 20 games) by Defensive Estimated Plus/Minus and has been an All-Defensive honoree in each of the past two seasons. One could argue Gary Payton II is close to Caruso’s level when healthy, but his 44 appearances last season were the second most of his career. For him, “when healthy” has been, well … basically, never.