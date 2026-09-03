Ex-Warriors Star Gets Honest On Klay Thompson’s Latest Move

Former Golden State Warriors are forming a reunion with the Miami Heat for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Years after making a championship run with the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson are hoping to contribute to something special down in Miami, Florida.

Andrew Wiggins Embraces Reunion With Klay Thompson

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 21: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on March 21, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

In August, Klay Thompson reached a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks. He followed that move by signing a two-year, $11.4 million deal with the Heat.

“He’s one of the most competitive people I played with. To have him on the squad is going to be amazing,” Wiggins said, via the Miami Heat’s Instagram account.

“He’s going to fill the locker room with joy. On the court, everyone knows what he brings to the table. It’s a joy to have him on the team. He’s one of one. He brings that championship mentality to the team and this is a year that we can do something special and he’s someone that can be a big part of it”

Based on the landscape of their current deals, Wiggins and Thompson could play together for the next two seasons on the Heat.

They will add their Golden State championship experience to the equation, as the Heat search for a new identity with the veteran forward Giannis Antetokounmpo headlining the team.

Andrew Wiggins: From The Warriors To The Heat

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 25: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Throughout his 12-year NBA career, Andrew Wiggins spent six seasons with the Warriors.

During that run, Wiggins posted averages of 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

The Warriors traded Wiggins to the Heat in a five-team deal during the 2024-2025 NBA season. Over the past two seasons, Wiggins appeared in 85 games with the Heat. Last season, Wiggins produced averages of 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Klay Thompson’s Journey To Miami

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old played for the Warriors for over a decade. He earned five All-Star appearances and established himself as one of the top sharpshooters in the game.

Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Thompson inked a multi-year deal with the Mavericks. After they failed to compete in playoff basketball over the past two years, Thompson landed a desired buyout from the Mavs.

Thompson left Dallas after producing 12.9 points per game, shooting 38.7% from three. He joins a competitive Miami team, looking to revamp its chances of making a title run.