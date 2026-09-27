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Golden State Warriors Announce Roster News Ahead Of NBA Season

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during a press conference after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

This week, the Golden State Warriors will open up training camp.

On Sunday, the team officially announced their roster.

Warriors PR wrote: “Warriors announce roster and schedule for 2026 Training Camp, presented by Gatorade:”

@gswcba also wrote out the full list of players: “Golden State Warriors Training Camp Roster is set: S. Curry J. Butler D. Green K. Porziņģis M. Moody G. Santos Y. Lendeborg B. Podziemski D. Melton A. Horford B. Williams W. Richard G. Payton II G. Niang C. Bassey L. Cryer M. Leons G. Ike D. Terry A. Toohey M. Kelly”

Social Media Reacts

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 24, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s what people were saying about the training camp roster:

Dalton Johnson: “The Warriors announce their training camp roster for Hawaii Dalen Terry, Alex Toohey and Miles Kelly are training camp invites @NBCSWarriors”

@WardellGlazer30: “what happened to nick boyd”

@gswcba: “Warriors have waived Nick Boyd and signed Miles Kelly in his place for their camp roster. By my count, that is the 9th Exhibit 10 deal they have given out, far surpassing their previous record of 6. TBD if they end up signing Tyler Burton during camp to make it 10.”

GettySteve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a timeout in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 7, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

@justfax15: “Starters until Jimmy returns should be Steph Podz Yaxel Gui Porzingis”

@kee__IB: “I swr i don’t know half of this people listed here😭”

@slimm__vic: “Not impressed”

Looking At The Warriors Right Now

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 29, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Warriors still have a very notable roster that is led by future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.

That said, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs (after losing in the play-in tournament).

During the regular season, the Warriors went 37-45.

GettyDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on December 18, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Warriors last won a title during the 2022 season when they beat the Boston Celtics.

From 2015-22, the franchise won four titles (and made the NBA Finals six times).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Announce Roster News Ahead Of NBA Season

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