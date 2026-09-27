Golden State Warriors Announce Roster News Ahead Of NBA Season

This week, the Golden State Warriors will open up training camp.

On Sunday, the team officially announced their roster.

Warriors PR wrote: “Warriors announce roster and schedule for 2026 Training Camp, presented by Gatorade:”

@gswcba also wrote out the full list of players: “Golden State Warriors Training Camp Roster is set: S. Curry J. Butler D. Green K. Porziņģis M. Moody G. Santos Y. Lendeborg B. Podziemski D. Melton A. Horford B. Williams W. Richard G. Payton II G. Niang C. Bassey L. Cryer M. Leons G. Ike D. Terry A. Toohey M. Kelly”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the training camp roster:

Dalton Johnson: “The Warriors announce their training camp roster for Hawaii Dalen Terry, Alex Toohey and Miles Kelly are training camp invites @NBCSWarriors”

@WardellGlazer30: “what happened to nick boyd”

@gswcba: “Warriors have waived Nick Boyd and signed Miles Kelly in his place for their camp roster. By my count, that is the 9th Exhibit 10 deal they have given out, far surpassing their previous record of 6. TBD if they end up signing Tyler Burton during camp to make it 10.”

@justfax15: “Starters until Jimmy returns should be Steph Podz Yaxel Gui Porzingis”

@kee__IB: “I swr i don’t know half of this people listed here😭”

@slimm__vic: “Not impressed”

Looking At The Warriors Right Now

The Warriors still have a very notable roster that is led by future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.

That said, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs (after losing in the play-in tournament).

During the regular season, the Warriors went 37-45.

The Warriors last won a title during the 2022 season when they beat the Boston Celtics.

From 2015-22, the franchise won four titles (and made the NBA Finals six times).