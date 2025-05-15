Warriors Take ‘Gleeful’ Notice of Dream Trade Target’s All-Star Weekend Move

The Golden State Warriors have taken notice of Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s closeness with their franchise star Stephen Curry, which they hope would help them land him if he becomes available in the offseason.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported a new wrinkle in the Warriors’ long-standing desire to pair Antetokounmpo with Curry.

“Antetokounmpo, who has been known to be a dream target of the Warriors for a long time, made a late-night appearance at Curry’s party in San Francisco during All-Star weekend. Warriors officials on hand took (gleeful) notice — including fellow attendee, Golden State owner Joe Lacob. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were part of the get-together as well,” Amick wrote in The Athletic’s latest roundtable on Antetokounmpo’s uncertain future in Milwaukee, published on May 13.

Amick also noted that Antetokounmpo and Curry are both represented by the same Octagon agency.

Antetokounmpo is represented by his fellow Greek, Alex Saratsis, who joined Octagon in 2009 and is widely credited for the agency’s international clout.

Saratsis also represents Curry’s brother, Seth Curry of the Charlotte Hornets.

On the other hand, Curry is represented by Jeff Austin, who is the head of Octagon’s basketball division.

“Still, it was a Warriors-centric event with one notable, and very large, exception,” Amick added on Curry’s All-Star party attended by the Bucks star. “And while Golden State is deeply invested in its Jimmy Butler era at the moment, the reality about a player like Antetokounmpo is that his greatness could compel nearly every owner and GM in the league to adjust their plan.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Open to Trade

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Bucks star is contemplating whether to stay or seek a trade out of Milwaukee.

The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise’s third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN. Teams have approached the Bucks frequently over the years about the availability of Antetokounmpo as a normal exercise, and they are expected to ramp up due diligence during combine week, according to league sources. But any conversations surrounding the perennial All-NBA superstar and 2021 NBA champion start primarily with where he believes his long-term future lies and whether there is a franchise outside of Milwaukee that is sensible for him.

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo’s representation are scheduled to meet this offseason, according to Charania, that will crystalized the 30-year-old star’s future and the direction of the franchise.

If Antetokounmpo seeks a trade, expect the Warriors to be among the frontrunners.

Steph Curry Enhances Giannis’ Chances of Winning 2nd Ring

If Antetokounmpo decides to leave Milwaukee, it’s nothing personal but purely business. Turning 31 next season, Antetokounmpo is driven by his desire to win a second championship that will cement his NBA legacy.

“I’m trying to win a second ring,” he told his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo on the “Thanalysis Show” in April. “Everybody plays to win, but me not having a second championship… I look back at my career, and everybody can say, ‘He had an amazing career,’ first-ballot Hall of Famer, but me personally, if I’m not able to win a second ring, I’m letting down myself.”

With his co-star Damian Lillard suffering a devastating Achilles injury, the Bucks are out of options to add a high-end talent next to Antetokounmpo.

Joining forces with Curry will instantly catapult the Warriors into a title contender and enhance his chances to win a second ring.

Antetokounmpo has a tough decision to make.