Warriors Trade Pitch Swaps Jimmy Butler for $175 Million All-Star as LeBron James Recruitment Tactic

The Golden State Warriors have rumored interest in adding LeBron James to the roster alongside Steph Curry next season, but one former NBA player believes the franchise’s plans are even bigger than that.

Jeff Teague, speaking on the “Club 520” podcast, suggested that the Warriors’ pursuit of James is as much about the team trying to land center Anthony Davis, James’ former championship running mate with the Los Angeles Lakers, as anything else.

“Because they trying to push Bron out. I’ll be so hyped [if] the NBA do that: LeBron, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry and Draymond [Green],” Teague said. “LeBron got to go with [Davis] though, that’s the only way he’s gonna stay healthy.”

The move, as discussed by Teague and his co-hosts, would require Golden State to trade Jimmy Butler to the Washington Wizards along with the No. 11 pick in the first-round of this year’s draft and another future pick.

Davis is under contract in Washington for another two years, though the final season is a player option. He is currently on a $175 million contract that pays him close to $58.5 million in 2026-27.

Butler’s deal with Golden State runs through next season and is worth $56.8 million in the final year, which should allow the Warriors to make the money work in any hypothetical trade for Davis by including a low-salary player alongside Butler and the two aforementioned draft picks.

Jimmy Butler’s ACL Injury May Render Him Expendable in Golden State this Summer

Butler tore his ACL in January, which leaves his status for the upcoming campaign and return timetable both serious question marks.

That renders his return to the Warriors a precarious proposition, as Curry is hunting a contract extension this summer and at least two or three more competitive years in the Bay Area.

If healthy, Butler could certainly contribute to that goal. If not, he makes sense as a desirable trade piece around the league, as his contract is both significant and expiring after next season.

Going older may not be the most desirable path for the Warriors, as they are already an aged team. But it’s hard to imagine Golden State playing the long game by investing in less expensive youth talent, mostly acquired via the draft, and ending up competitive in the Western Conference during Curry’s closing window.

Steph Curry, Warriors Intend to Recruit LeBron James in Free Agency

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported last week that Curry intends to aggressively recruit James to the Bay Area this offseason.

“League sources telling us at ClutchPoints that the Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James,” Siegel said. “That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks leading up to free agency.”

Green is also under contract with the Warriors for one more season, during which he will turn 37 years old. James will be 42 years old in late December, while Curry will hit 39 years of age next March. Davis, who also has a birthday next March, will be turning 34.