Warriors Get Bad News on Anthony Davis Trade Plans

The Golden State Warriors still want to pair LeBron James with Anthony Davis, according to reporter Michael Scotto. The Washington Wizards, however, are not entertaining any offers for Davis.

That gap between what Golden State wants and what Washington is willing to do complicates any path toward the superstar pairing the Warriors have reportedly envisioned, one that would also include Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Wizards Plan to Talk Extension With Davis

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Washington intends to open contract discussions with Davis once he becomes extension-eligible on August 6. Team officials have reportedly rebuffed trade inquiries for the big man, even with Golden State previously mentioned as a possible destination when speculation around a superstar pairing first surfaced.

Washington’s Roster Plans Complicate a Move

Washington’s recent trade for DeAndre Ayton briefly fueled speculation that a Davis deal could follow. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported afterward that the Wizards actually envision both big men in their frontcourt together next season, undercutting the idea that Ayton’s arrival signals Davis is on his way out.

Washington’s financial commitments add another layer to the situation. The Wizards recently signed Trae Young to a four-year, $212 million contract, a deal that raised questions about how much additional spending the front office is willing to take on. Davis is owed $58.5 million next season and holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

Washington’s broader roster strategy for next season centers on developing No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, with Young serving as an offensive engine to ease the rookie’s transition. Davis, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued 2025-26 season that limited him to just 20 games, all with the Dallas Mavericks before a trade sent him to Washington. He averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in those appearances.

Why the Warriors Remain in the Conversation

Golden State’s roster, even with Curry, Green, and Kristaps Porzingis already in place, looks a step behind Eastern Conference contenders like the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on paper. But the Warriors have leaned on more than roster fit to make their case.

Curry and Green have both been active in recruiting James directly, with Green previously saying he’d reshape his own game entirely to accommodate him. Beyond the basketball pitch, James’ desire to stay close to his daughter in Los Angeles has added a logistical factor that favors Golden State’s Bay Area location over competing offers further from home.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s vision of pairing LeBron James and Anthony Davis remains exactly that for now, a vision. Washington has shown no real signal it’s willing to move Davis, and its extension plans suggest the opposite.

James’ decision could still reshape everything. But adding Davis alongside him looks like a much harder path than Warriors fans hoping for a superteam might want to believe.