Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Trade for 10-Time All-Star

The Golden State Warriors could pursue Anthony Davis at the trade deadline. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn listed Golden State as the obvious fit if the Washington Wizards decide to move him. Injuries have already thinned the roster, and Stephen Curry’s window is getting smaller.

Warriors Already Face Roster Questions

Golden State is short-handed. Jimmy Butler is hurt, and Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a health issue the team has not explained. The offseason started with big hopes, but the roster now looks thinner than planned.

The Warriors did chase stars this summer. After Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option, Golden State planned a run at LeBron James in free agency and Davis via trade, per ESPN’s Anthony Slater. However, the plan fell through.

Davis Could Hit The Market

The Davis situation is not settled. The Wizards reportedly plan to wait until midseason to reopen extension talks. If Davis plays well and stays healthy, there could be a market for him by February, Quinn wrote.

“Golden State is the obvious one, especially with Kristaps Porzingis already dealing with a medical issue,” Quinn wrote.

Davis’ agent could also shape the process. The Athletic’s Josh Robbins wrote that Rich Paul is skilled at getting his clients to the teams they want.

“There’s little doubt that Paul already has gamed out other teams’ interest in Davis and will continue to do so as February’s trade deadline approaches,” Robbins wrote.

Warriors Would Pay A Price

A deal would not come cheap, since Golden State would likely have to send out a significant package. Still, the move could make sense given the team’s flexibility next offseason.

Davis would also give Curry another star to play alongside. On defense, he and Green could make life hard for opposing offenses.

For now, the idea may seem unlikely, but the Warriors have shown they will swing big. If the season goes poorly, they could get aggressive as Curry’s championship window continues to narrow.