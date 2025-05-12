Anthony Edwards Calls Out Warriors in Viral Mic’d Up Moment

Anthony Edwards didn’t just put up 36 points in Game 3 — he called out the Warriors’ entire strategy in one mic’d-up moment.

“Y’all trynna get to Game 6… and get Wardell back,” Edwards said to Gary Payton II courtside.

“That is the plan,” Payton replied with a grin.

— (via @NBA)

The quick exchange went viral — not just for the comedic timing, but for the truth behind it.

With Stephen Curry sidelined by a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Golden State is simply trying to hang on long enough to get their superstar back. Curry isn’t scheduled to be re-evaluated until May 14, meaning he’s out through Game 5.

Shams Charania also confirmed Curry’s return would be unlikely before Game 6 at the earliest, saying on The Pat McAfee Show that 12 days is a more realistic timeline.

And Edwards knows it.

Mic’d Up and Locked In

The Timberwolves star has never lacked confidence — or comedic timing — and he delivered both in Game 3. While trading jabs with Payton, Edwards was in the middle of another signature performance: 36 points, 13-of-28 shooting, 13 in the fourth quarter. He outdueled Jimmy Butler and closed the game like a star who doesn’t plan on seeing a Game 6.

Golden State, meanwhile, continues to fight without Curry. Butler dropped 33. Jonathan Kuminga added 30. But the Warriors couldn’t crack Minnesota’s defense or contain Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle inside. The Timberwolves won the rebounding battle and the game, 102–97.

Steph’s Absence, Edwards’ Opportunity

The Warriors’ offense looked stagnant without Curry’s gravity. Their spacing collapsed. Their flow broke down. And their margin for error — already razor-thin — disappeared.

What makes Edwards’ jab sting even more is how true it is. Golden State is holding on, hoping to steal one without Steph. But Edwards is doing everything in his power to end it before “Wardell” even gets a chance.

While some stars would let their play do the talking, Edwards embraces the moment. He’ll laugh, score, and smile all the way to the next round if the Warriors let him.

Game 4 tips off with Minnesota holding the lead, the momentum, and now — thanks to Ant’s mic’d-up moment — the last word.