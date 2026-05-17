Warriors’ Assistant GM Details Offseason Plan to Build Around Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors still have one of the greatest icons in the NBA on the roster in Stephen Curry. Curry is one of the most exciting superstars when he is able to stay healthy. Unfortunately, he was not healthy this season.

Curry only played in 43 games during the regular season. When he was healthy, he simply didn’t have enough help around him. The rest of the roster struggled with injuries, as well. Because of that, the Warriors missed the playoffs and had to watch the postseason at home.

Now, they have to build a proper roster around Curry this offseason. Assistant GM Larry Harris is part of the group in charge of that. He recently detailed the plan Golden State has to do just that.

Warriors’ Larry Harris Talks Building Roster around Stephen Curry

While appearing on the Ryen Russillo Show, Harris talked about what the team is going to do in order to help Curry next season. Specifically, he talked about finding someone who can be the second-best player behind him who can score.

“The past couple of years and even leading up to that, Joe’s mandate is ‘Can we find a player that can be our second-best player?’, and that’s nothing against Draymond Green, but second-best player meaning a scoring option, just something that can alleviate pressure off of Steph and how much scoring we rely on him. [Joe Lacob] goes ‘I don’t want to make a bad deal, but I want to go big game hunting every year.’ It was no different this year, it was no different with Jimmy (Butler).”

Butler will likely miss the beginning part of next season as he continues to recover from the torn ACL that he suffered this year. Without him, Curry has to carry a massive burden offensively. It seems that Harris knows that the team has to find a more reliable option.

Golden State Will Have to Use Trades to Improve the Roster

In order for the Warriors to actually land the kind of players they want, trades will be the way to do it. They have been linked as a team that will try to make a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they have plenty of attractive assets. Still, the Bucks will have a lot of offers for him.

Even if they don’t land a trade for Antetokounmpo, the Warriors will still look at using their assets to bring in another star player. Harris seems to understand that Golden State needs another offensive force to help Curry as he continues to age.

This year, the Warriors had just the 19th-best offense in the league. They need to improve on that if they are going to make another run at a title. The health of Curry will have a lot to do with that, but adding some help will, too.