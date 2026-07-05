Warriors Get Bad News Amid LeBron James Free Agency Pursuit

The Golden State Warriors have been in hot pursuit of LeBron James since the opening of NBA free agency. When he announced that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors quickly became a favorite to sign him.

While Golden State is a legitimate suitor for James, there are a lot of teams pushing to sign him.

Outside of the Warriors, there are a handful of teams who have a legitimate shot at signing James. Among those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

That being said, a new update has been shared about where James is likely to sign.

Golden State Warriors Receive Bad LeBron James Update

According to the Polymarket odds, the Cavaliers have surged ahead of Golden State as the favorite to sign James. Right now, Cleveland has a 58 percent chance of a second reunion with James, while the Warriors are only being given an 18 percent chance.

James returning to the Cavaliers has always seemed like a likely option. He is heading into the final chapter of his career and ending it where it started would be intriguing.

Would Cleveland be a legitimate NBA Finals contender with James in town? That would be debatable.

If the Cavaliers were to sign James, they would have a “big four” of LeBron, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden (assuming he re-signs), and Evan Mobley. That group could compete in the ever-improving Eastern Conference.

Of course, these are just odds and James hasn’t made a decision. But, Cleveland is emerging as the favorite at this point in the James free agency sweepstakes.

Why the Warriors Should Not Be Counted Out for LeBron James

Playing with Stephen Curry has always been something James has been interested in. The two longtime superstars could have major interest in pairing up to pursue another ring late in their respective careers.

James is also very close with Draymond Green. Having a chance to play with his friend would be something James would have to be interested in as well.

Outside of the personal connections, Golden State has a talented roster. The Warriors still have Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis, along with role players like Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Will Richrd, Gui Santos, Al Horford, and De’Anthony Melton.

With that roster in place, James would have to see championship potential with Golden State.

Everything will depend on what is most important to James. Does he want to return home? Or, would he prefer to play with close friends?

Expect to hear more news about James’ future in the coming days.