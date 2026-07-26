The Golden State Warriors lost out on another NBA free agency target. After LeBron James committed to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors were pivoting to the Euroleague star, Mario Hezonja.

Unfortunately for Golden State, Hezonja is picking the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his return to the NBA, Hezonja will spend the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Cavs, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Golden State Warriors Get Bad News On NBA Free Agent Target After Cavs Move

Similar to the Cavs, the Warriors quickly pivoted to Hezonja as a Plan B when it became clear that LeBron wasn’t going to join them.

“Another player getting interest from Cleveland and Golden State is Mario Hezonja,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported going into the weekend.

Mario Hezonja’s NBA Career

The 31-year-old forward is no stranger to the NBA.

He started his pro career overseas in 2012 with FC Barcelona. In 2015, the Orlando Magic drafted Hezonja with the fifth-overall pick.

Hezonja played for the Magic for three seasons. In 2018-2019, he signed a one-year deal to join the New York Knicks.

In the following free agency, Hezonja inked a two-year deal to join the Portland Trail Blazers. Amid his run with the Blazers, Hezonja was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived shortly after.

Hezonja’s NBA run lasted five years. He appeared in 330 games. During that time, Hezonja produced averages of 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shot 41.7% from the field and hit on 31.9% of his threes.

Since his NBA run, Hezonja bounced around from Panathinaikos, UNICS Kazan, and just wrapped up a run in Real Madrid. Last season, he appeared in 44 games for Real Madrid, averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

With Hezonja out of the picture, the Warriors will have to focus on looking at other forward targets. In addition, they are working on bringing back Draymond Green in free agency.