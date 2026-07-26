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Golden State Warriors Get Bad News On NBA Free Agent Target After Cavs Move

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DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 23, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors lost out on another NBA free agency target. After LeBron James committed to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors were pivoting to the Euroleague star, Mario Hezonja.

Unfortunately for Golden State, Hezonja is picking the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his return to the NBA, Hezonja will spend the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Cavs, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Golden State Warriors Get Bad News On NBA Free Agent Target After Cavs Move

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GettyReal Madrid’s Croatian forward #11 Mario Hezonja (L) aims a throw in front of Olympiacos’ Greek guard #00 Thomas Walkup (R) during the men’s EuroLeague final basketball match between Olympiacos Piraeus and Real Madrid at the Telekom Center Athens in Athens on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images)

Similar to the Cavs, the Warriors quickly pivoted to Hezonja as a Plan B when it became clear that LeBron wasn’t going to join them.

“Another player getting interest from Cleveland and Golden State is Mario Hezonja,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported going into the weekend.

Mario Hezonja’s NBA Career

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GettyReal Madrid’s Croatian forward #11 Mario Hezonja dunks the ball during the Euroleague basketball match between Real Madrid Baloncesto and Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne at Movistar Arena in Madrid on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old forward is no stranger to the NBA.

He started his pro career overseas in 2012 with FC Barcelona. In 2015, the Orlando Magic drafted Hezonja with the fifth-overall pick.

Hezonja played for the Magic for three seasons. In 2018-2019, he signed a one-year deal to join the New York Knicks.

In the following free agency, Hezonja inked a two-year deal to join the Portland Trail Blazers. Amid his run with the Blazers, Hezonja was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived shortly after.

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GettyReal Madrid’s Croatian forward #11 Mario Hezonja (R) goes up for a layup past Partizan Belgrade’s US forward #12 Sterling Brown during the Euroleague basketball match between Real Madrid Baloncesto and Partizan Belgrade at Movistar Arena in Madrid on October 15, 2025. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)

Hezonja’s NBA run lasted five years. He appeared in 330 games. During that time, Hezonja produced averages of 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shot 41.7% from the field and hit on 31.9% of his threes.

Since his NBA run, Hezonja bounced around from Panathinaikos, UNICS Kazan, and just wrapped up a run in Real Madrid. Last season, he appeared in 44 games for Real Madrid, averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

With Hezonja out of the picture, the Warriors will have to focus on looking at other forward targets. In addition, they are working on bringing back Draymond Green in free agency.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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