Bad News Resurfaced As Warriors Chase Anthony Davis From Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been pursuing Anthony Davis via trade in this offseason, following Draymond Green’s decision to decline his player option to give his team more financial flexibility.

The Warriors could only get Davis, a former NBA champion with the LA Lakers, via trade with the Wizards.

However, just an hour after Green’s decision became public, a video interview of Wizards general manager Will Dawkins resurfaced, seemingly to quash concerns among Washington fans about Davis’ future.

In the video—a clip of his interview with ESPN during the 2026 NBA Draft—Dawkins said that Davis’ future is in Washington and that Davis wants to play with the Wizards.

“And with AD, he wants to be here, we want him here. We’ll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that,” Dawkins said.

Anthony Davis Is On A Trade Limbo

Davis is currently in trade limbo with the Wizards, as the two sides approach a critical contract extension window in mid-August, the date Dawkins was referring to in the interview.

While Wizards management insists they want to retain the veteran star to anchor a newly built roster, Davis has been heavily linked in trade rumors to contending teams like the Golden State Warriors, especially now that Green is set to become a free agent to re-negotiate and take a cheaper deal.

The Wizards acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in February in a multi-player trade. He did not play for the Wizards in the 2025-2026 campaign due to ligament damage and a volar plate injury in his left hand, an issue he sustained while with the Mavericks earlier in the season.

Davis is reportedly part of the bold Warriors’ offseason plan, which is aimed at putting up a big four led by Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Davis, and LeBron James, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Wizards Met With Anthony Davis To Discuss NBA Future

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Anthony Davis’ representatives with Klutch Sports met with the Wizards front office to discuss the player’s future with the team.

“Anthony Davis could get a contract that would make him very happy to be in Washington,” Windhorst said. “If not, the Warriors could potentially make an offer.”

Davis is rumored to be traded for Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL, if the Wizards do not extend him.

If Davis gets traded, he will be leaving a promising core with the Wizards led by Trae Young and the 2026 NBA Draft No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.

The team is expected to make a run in the playoffs next season with a rejigged crew led by the aforementioned trio.

If he goes to the Warriors, he could fortify the Warriors’ defense in the front court, pairing him up with former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

If LeBron James signs with the Warriors, Davis could reunite with his former star teammate, who led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.

For now, Davis’ future will remain uncertain for at least next month.