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25-Year-Old Golden State Warriors Player Could Miss Lakers Game

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to open up their 2026-27 season against the Lakers.

The Warriors and Lakers most recently faced off in the preseason earlier this month (in Las Vegas).

Charles Bassey had eight points and 12 rebounds (and the Warriors won by a score of 101-89).

25-Year-Old Golden State Warriors Player Could Miss Lakers

GettyCharles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For Wednesday’s first regular season game, the Warriors could be without Bassey.

He is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote (on October 20): “Warriors injury report vs Lakers: Steph Curry: Probable (ankle) Brandin Podziemski: OUT (back) Charles Bassey: Questionable (patella) Jimmy Butler: OUT (ACL) Moses Moody: OUT (Patella) Kristaps Porzingis OUT (not with team)”

GettyCharles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Bassey appeared in five games for the Warriors during the 2025-26 season.

He had averages of 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 67.7% from the field.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 9): “The Golden State Warriors and center Charles Bassey have agreed on a one-year deal, bringing the big man back to the Bay Area for his sixth NBA season, sources tell ESPN. Bassey returns to Golden State in wake of Quinten Post joining the Grizzlies on an offer sheet.”

Looking At Bassey

GettyCharles Bassey #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on January 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bassey was the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky.

In addition to the Warriors, the 25-year-old has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

This will be his 6th season playing in the NBA.

Looking At The Warriors

GettyGeneral Manager Mike Dunleavy of the Golden State Warriors speaks at a press conference during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

The Warriors last won a title during the 2022 season.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

That said, the Warriors still have a notable roster with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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25-Year-Old Golden State Warriors Player Could Miss Lakers Game

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