Warriors Lost Out on Ben Simmons Before Kings Deal

The Golden State Warriors apparently gave Ben Simmons another possible path back to the NBA. He chose Sacramento instead.

Before Simmons signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors and New York Knicks were interested in bringing the three-time All-Star to training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported on the September 19 episode of “Clutch Scoops.”

“Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks were both interested in signing him to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal,” Siegel said. He added that Simmons ultimately bypassed those opportunities to sign with Sacramento.

There is an important distinction there.

Simmons didn’t simply choose the Kings over a comparable offer from Golden State. Sacramento gave him an NBA contract and a clearer route back into a rotation after a year away from the league.

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Warriors Offered Ben Simmons a Training-Camp Path

The Warriors’ interest in Simmons had previously surfaced, but Siegel supplied a significant detail about what Golden State had in mind.

An Exhibit 10 contract would have put Simmons in camp competing for a spot rather than guaranteeing him the security he received from Sacramento.

The Kings officially signed Simmons earlier in September after he underwent medical evaluations, worked out for the team and met with head coach Doug Christie and other staff members. His deal is worth $3.5 million for one season, according to NBA.com.

For Simmons, that’s a much different proposition.

Golden State could offer a chance to play around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Sacramento could offer a contract.

Simmons chose the contract.

Ben Simmons Returns After Sitting Out a Season

It is also a relatively low-risk gamble for Sacramento.

Simmons did not play during the 2025-26 season. His last NBA action came in 2024-25, when he split 51 appearances between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers and averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 22 minutes per game.

Those numbers bear little resemblance to the player who made three consecutive All-Star teams in Philadelphia.

But the attraction has never been difficult to understand.

At 6-foot-10, Simmons remains an unusual combination of size, passing and defensive versatility. Sacramento doesn’t need him to become an All-Star again for the signing to work. If he can defend multiple positions and create shots for teammates, there is a role available.

Siegel said the Kings also offered something Simmons apparently valued: a clear plan for how they wanted to use him.

That is harder to guarantee on a Warriors roster still built around Curry, Butler and Green.

Warriors Move Forward With Training-Camp Competition

Golden State has continued filling out its camp roster without Simmons.

The Warriors signed former first-round pick Dalen Terry to an Exhibit 10 contract in August and have continued adding players who will compete for roster spots.

Simmons would have been a fascinating fit in that competition. His passing and defensive versatility are attributes Golden State has historically valued, particularly in players operating alongside Curry.

It never reached that point.

Simmons had already spent a full season outside the NBA. When the choice came between fighting through another training camp or taking Sacramento’s guaranteed path back into the league, he went with the Kings.

For the Warriors, that made Simmons another offseason target who wound up somewhere else.

For Simmons, it was considerably simpler: Sacramento offered the better opportunity to make sure his comeback actually began.