Warriors Face Stephen Curry Questions as Blockbuster Trade Package Floated

The Golden State Warriors spent another offseason chasing a transformational addition to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window.

LeBron James ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers. The Miami Heat snagged Giannis Antetokounmpo. Other marquee targets stayed put.

With Golden State still searching for the final piece, one prominent NBA voice believes the franchise may eventually have to consider an uncomfortable alternative.

On Sunday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer founder Bill Simmons floated a blockbuster hypothetical that would send Curry to the San Antonio Spurs, pairing the four-time NBA champion with Victor Wembanyama while allowing the Warriors to reset around All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox and one of the league’s deepest collections of future draft picks.

“It’s not a ring chase, but what if San Antonio, with Fox and all the picks they have, just said, ‘Forget it,’ and went to Golden State?” Simmons said. “We’ll do Fox. You put the picks together any way you want for a couple years with Steph here, and we’re now trying to acquire 2024 Olympic Steph, and he goes to San Antonio and tries to grab a couple more.”

Simmons added he doubts San Antonio would include prized young guards Stephon Castle or Dylan Harper but noted the Spurs still own an enviable cache of draft assets, including Atlanta’s future first-round pick, multiple swap rights and all of their own first-round selections.

The scenario remains highly unlikely.

But it also underscores the question surrounding the Warriors entering the 2026-27 season: Have they done enough to give Curry one more legitimate shot at a fifth NBA championship?

Warriors Still Face Questions Around Championship Window

Curry acknowledged as much after Golden State failed to land James earlier this month.

Speaking Saturday at Moses Moody’s youth camp, Curry admitted he briefly believed the Warriors had a chance to lure his fellow Olympic teammate before the four-time MVP opted for Philadelphia.

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson III. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

Curry quickly returned to the reality facing Golden State after James’ decision. The Warriors remain a competitive playoff team, but they have yet to add the kind of superstar many believe is necessary to elevate them back into the championship conversation.

“I’m a realist on that,” Curry said.

Warriors’ Quiet Offseason Fuels More Questions

Golden State has hardly stood still this offseason.

Kristaps Porziņģis returned on a two-year deal after the Warriors acquired him at the trade deadline to bolster their frontcourt and are counting on Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody returning healthy after injuries altered the trajectory of last season.

They also used the No. 11 overall pick on Yaxel Lendeborg, one of the oldest and most NBA-ready prospects in the 2026 draft. The 24-year-old forward is coming off a standout season at Michigan, where he helped lead the Wolverines to the national championship while earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors. Rather than selecting a long-term developmental prospect, Golden State added a polished, versatile contributor expected to compete for rotation minutes immediately.

Even so, those moves have not erased the lingering questions about whether the current roster is enough to contend with the NBA’s elite.

Curry’s Extension Decision Looms

Another important date is approaching for both Curry and the Warriors.

The 38-year-old becomes eligible on Aug. 29 to sign a two-year contract extension worth up to $136.7 million.

Whether Curry signs immediately could become one of the defining storylines of Golden State’s offseason.

Thompson reported Curry’s priorities have remained unchanged. He wants the strongest roster the Warriors can assemble and a realistic opportunity to compete for another title before his Hall of Fame career winds down.

That context is what makes Simmons’ proposal noteworthy.

It is not because a trade to San Antonio appears imminent.

Rather, it reflects a growing leaguewide belief that Golden State is approaching a pivotal crossroads. Pairing Curry with Wembanyama would instantly create one of the NBA’s most intriguing championship duos, while a return centered on Fox and a haul of draft assets would accelerate the Warriors’ transition into their post-Curry era.

For now, Golden State continues trying to thread the needle between competing for championships and planning for the future.

As Curry’s extension eligibility nears, the pressure remains on the Warriors’ front office to prove those two goals can still coexist.