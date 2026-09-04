Warriors Get Blockbuster Trade Proposal Involving $190 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors have spent the last few seasons trying to find one more real title run out of their current core, without much to show for it. Limited cap flexibility and a closing championship window pushed the front office toward Jimmy Butler last year, a move that bought time without fully solving the roster’s ceiling problem. Since then, swings at bigger names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James haven’t materialized, and the roster hasn’t looked much different after a play-in exit last season.

The latest name to enter the conversation is a familiar one for Warriors fans.

A New Anthony Davis Trade Idea Surfaces

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel floated the idea of Golden State sending Butler and multiple first-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Anthony Davis. He discussed the scenario on the Clutch Scoops podcast. Siegel was clear this remains hypothetical. It’s contingent on where both teams sit in the standings closer to the trade deadline, and whether Golden State would be willing to commit to a lucrative extension for Davis.

This isn’t the first time Golden State has circled Davis. The front office previously explored the idea of reuniting him with LeBron James in the Bay Area, though that scenario never gained real traction. A future opportunity to land him could still present itself. Siegel suggested the trade deadline remains a realistic window if circumstances line up.

Weighing the Risk and Reward of a Davis Trade

The case against making this move is significant. Butler is working his way back from a torn ACL and turns 37 later this month. That leaves real questions about how much he can still contribute in a competitive Western Conference. Davis, at 33, carries his own injury history. He’s played 60 or more games in a season only twice since 2019. Betting on two aging, injury-prone stars in the same trade carries obvious risk for a Golden State team already dealing with a thin margin for error.

The upside is real too. Davis remains a double-double threat and one of the league’s better rim protectors when healthy. Pairing him with Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt could give Golden State a defensive identity it hasn’t had in years. That’s true even with the durability questions hanging over all three players.

Final Word for the Warriors

For now, this is purely speculative. Both Washington and Golden State are expected to enter the 2026-27 season with their rosters as currently built. Still, Golden State’s front office has shown a willingness to explore bigger swings when the opportunity comes up.

Whether Davis becomes one of those opportunities remains to be seen, but it’s worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.