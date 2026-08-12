Warriors ‘Less Into’ Blockbuster Trade After Initial Push

It’s pretty well known around the NBA these days that, when the Golden State Warriors were looking to unload Jonathan Kuminga at the NBA trade deadline, one of the prime targets they had in mind was Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard. Sure, there were issues–most notably Leonard’s involvement in a cap-circumvention investigation regarding a no-show endorsement deal with a fraudulent company called Aspiration–but there was also a belief that Leonard could help push the Warriors back into contention.

The Clippers did not trade Leonard, and there is speculation they were mostly setting up potential summer trades by engaging in deadline talks at all. But when the summer came, the Warriors did not insert themselves back into the Leonard pursuit.

They would have had to deal Jimmy Butler and at least two first-round draft picks to make that happen. And they would have needed Leonard to indicate he’d be open to an extension, which was an iffy proposition, especially once Leonard has the chance to be traded to Toronto, which ultimately was what happened.

Warriors Were ‘Into’ Kawhi Leonard Trade in February

But according to Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater of ESPN, fear of further scandal involving Leonard played a part in Golden State backing off of a Leonard pursuit. Indeed, according to reporting from Pablo Torre, Leonard also had a fishy deal with the Clippers’ scoreboard maker, Daktronics.

Said Slater, speaking on “The Hoops Collective” podcast: “The Warriors were really, like, into the Kawhi Leonard idea at the trade deadline, last February. They were less into that idea this summer. Part of it is the Kawhi extension, and Kawhi wanted to direct himself to Toronto, I think we would agree that was part of the trade complexities.

“But also, I think part of it is, they sniffed around the league a little bit and maybe there was punishment heading Kawhi’s way and that might have warded off some suitors.”

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Warriors Dodged a Bullet?

The Leonard issue remains a big one for the league here in mid-August, and though the lack of activity from the Warriors has been a sore spot for the team’s fans, maybe it is best that they pushed off form any Leonard pursuit. The issue has not been resolved yet by the league office or its investigators, and a report from ESPN suggests it might not happen until 2027.

The Clippers and Raptors might yet have to undo their trade, which sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and another future pick swap.

Kawhi Leonard Holding Up NBA Business

As “Hoops Collective” podcast host Brian Windhorst said, “The actual business of the NBA, for the 2026-27 season, this is an issue. Last year, it was a Clippers issue, now it is no longer just a Clippers issue. Whether Kawhi Leonard is on the Raptors or not has a huge circumstantial fallout in the Eastern Conference.

“And then obviously, DeMar DeRozan is held up to a certain extent and some other players–James Harden’s business with the Cavs because they’re waiting on things.”

There is a strong belief that Leonard’s deal to go to Toronto will, in the end, go through and be in place by training camp. But if it does fall apart, and punishments are handed out … maybe the Warriors could insert themselves again.