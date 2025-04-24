Ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers Draws Interest From 2 NBA Teams

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is drawing interest from two NBA teams that have an underwhelming finish this season.

Myers, a two-time Executive of the Year, is credited for the Warriors dynasty that produced four championships in the last decade.

The Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks are the two teams that have been linked to Myers, according to “The Stein Line.”

“[Phoenix owner Mat] Ishbia is said to have maintained a longstanding interest in trying to convince Myers to return to the role in which he presided over four Warriors championships,” Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on “The Stein Line” on Wednesday, April 23.

On the other hand, the Hawks want to pair “a top-tier and experienced lead decision-maker” with recently promoted GM Onsi Saleh after they fired Landry Fields.

“Myers’ name has been mentioned as a potential target in Atlanta, too, and he has already worked closely with Saleh when both were with the Warriors,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

But they added, “It is hard in the extreme to picture the former Golden State shot-caller moving that far away from the West Coast.”

Phoenix is closer to Myers’ home in Los Angeles.

Skepticism Surrounding Bob Myers’ Interest in Joining Suns

Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin also reported that Ishbia has been “pushing hard” to get Myers.

However, there is “skepticism” more than optimism in the Suns’ bid to convince Myers to clean up the mess in Phoenix, according to Stein and Fischer.

“The Suns’ obstacles, though, are more than financial. Word is that Myers greatly enjoys his lucrative consulting role with the NFL’s Washington Commanders (who happen to be owned by the 76ers’ Josh Harris) on top of his TV work with ESPN. Those jobs afford him much more family time than coming back to front-officing would. Plus a lot less stress.” Stein and Fischer wrote.

When Myers stepped down as the Warriors’ general manager and president of basketball operations in 2023, he cited the time and stress of leading a front office as the driving force behind his decision.

“The bottom line is this job, the one I’m in – I would say this for any professional General Manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, one-thousand percent,” Myers said in May 2023. “If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. So that’s the answer to the question of why. I can’t do that to our players, I can’t do that to Joe, Peter, really I can’t do it to myself. And that’s the question I’ve been wrestling with.”

Bob Myers’ Post-Warriors GM Career

Shortly after leaving the Warriors, Myers landed a multi-year deal with ESPN, one of the NBA’s TV partners.

Myers regularly appears on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series during the regular season and throughout the NBA Playoffs, while also serving as a TV analyst on some NBA games.

In 2024, the Washington Commanders hired Myers in an advisory role and helped them land Adam Peters as their general manager and head of football operations — a decision that helped turnaround the floundering NFL franchise.

Myers and Peters are both UCLA alumni and have known each other since high school. Peters worked for the San Francisco 49ers while Myers was with the Warriors.

In his first season with the Commanders, Peters built a roster that went on to finish 12-5, the best regular season record in franchise history since 1991.