Warriors Eye Trade for Steve Kerr’s Team USA Favorite: Report

The Golden State Warriors‘ phone lines are busy with one week left before the Feb. 6 trade deadline as they search for roster upgrades with Stephen Curry‘s 16th season hanging in the balance.

According to Clutchpoint’s Brett Siegel, Golden State has Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis as a potential trade option if nothing materializes in their pursuit of a secondary star next to Curry.

“Outside of talks surrounding [Jimmy] Butler and [Zach] LaVine, the Warriors have also been keeping an eye on multi-team deals that could happen around the NBA. With all the noise surrounding the Bucks recently, Bobby Portis’ future has come into question. If Portis were to be moved, the Warriors would certainly consider getting involved to land him, as he’s a fan of Kerr’s and the front office, sources said,” Siegel reported on Friday, Jan. 31.

Portis has endeared himself to Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila, Philippines.

Jake Fischer reported for Yahoo Sports last year that “Portis was one of Kerr’s favorites.”

Bobby Portis Among Buck Vets on Trade Block

The Bucks have been active this trade season with Portis, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton “all expected to be available in potential moves to bring back an impact player,” according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The 6-foot-10 Portis is an agile big man with a sweet stroke from the perimeter who can play small-ball center. He as a finalist in the Sixth Man of the Year race over the past two seasons.

Portis has become a fan-favorite in Milwaukee since their championship run in 2021. This season, the Bucks forward is averaging 13.4 points which is just a shade under his 13.8-point average last season despite his 3-point shooting percentage dropping from 40.7% to 36.%. His rebounding (7.4 to 7.9) and assists (1.4 to 2.0) are even better this season.

Portis is due for $12.6 million this season with a $13.4 million player option for next season.

Warriors Shift Focus From Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević

The Warriors have held significant trade talks involving the Chicago Bulls pair of former two-time All-Stars LaVine and Nikola Vučević, Clutchpoints’ Brett Siegel reported on Friday, Jan. 31.

“Although Vucevic was the early favorite to be traded to Golden State, the focus has shifted to LaVine, who would instantly become the team’s No. 2 scoring option next to Curry,” Siegel wrote.

The Warriors are exploring all options, including pathways to pursue LaVine without giving up both Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, according to Siegel.

Wiggins’ 26.2 million salary is the Warriors’ biggest matching salary so they will have to stack up multiple players and would need to rope in a team or two if they do not want to part ways with the Canadian forward for LaVine.

Warriors Debating Over Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler

The Warriors are on the fence between LaVine and Butler.

But the biggest takeaway from this dilemma is that “there is some understanding and alignment from all levels of the Warriors organization that they lack a true second scorer next to [Stephen] Curry,” according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II.

They view LaVine’s “explosive three-level scoring ability would fill the roster’s largest void.”

LaVine has successfully come back from a serious foot injury to average 24 points per game this season on 51% field goal shooting and 44.6% from the 3-point line.

The Warriors view LaVine as the “better fit” in their culture, according to The Athletic.

In contrast, Butler’s volatile nature which is in full display once again with this messy trade request from Miami, has raised concerns within the Warriors organization.

“The Warriors already have a mercurial player in Draymond Green — though he usually gets along with those types (see Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins) — and adding Butler raises the combustion possibilities,” The Athletic report said.

But Butler offers something that LaVine couldn’t.

“Butler plays defense, which would be needed if [Andrew] Wiggins is shipped off in a deal,” The Athletic report said.