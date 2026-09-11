Star hunting has been quite the journey for the Golden State Warriors lately. Over the past year, they whiffed on attempts for Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

Still, that won’t discourage the championship-winning club from continuing to search for ways to maximize the back end of Steph Curry’s career, as the veteran guard still has the skill set to dominate defenses when healthy.

One NBA writer recently encouraged the Warriors to keep an eye on the fellow Western Conference star, Chet Holmgren.

Warriors Get Bold Chet Holmgren Suggestion Before NBA Season

“They got to be paying attention to and monitoring, pay attention to what’s happened in OKC…What happens if Chet Holmgren bombs out?” The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast via Blue Man Hoop.“I mean, that’s where I’m thinking they should be scouring.”

Holmgren recently wrapped up a playoff run with the Warriors that didn’t bode well for his value, personally. The 24-year-old big man caught a lot of heat for how he played, despite being a core piece to their title-winning team one year prior.

The Thunder are a talented and young bunch, but the 2026 offseason proved that they can’t keep everybody together forever. Depending on how Holmgren comes back in 2026-2027, he could be a name to watch, as stars have been hitting the NBA trade block at a notable rate in recent times.

Chet Holmgren’s Stats & Contract

The three-year NBA veteran has 183 games under his belt. While Holmgren’s NBA career started with a season-ending injury before he debuted, he appeared in all 82 games during his first season.

The championship year included just 32 regular-season appearances for Holmgren, but he managed to play in 69 games during the 2025-2026 run.

The one-time All-Star has posted averages of 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game over three years. He is an All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive.

This year, Holmgren will fire up his five-year, $239.1 million extension. He is set to make $41.2 million for the 2026-2027 season.

It wouldn’t be an easy task to land Holmgren and his high salary, but if the Thunder are willing to cut their run with him short, it’s something the Warriors are encouraged to take a long and hard look at.