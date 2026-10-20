‘Bold’ Warriors Prediction Has NBA World Buzzing Before Lakers Game

The 2026–27 NBA season promises one of the most talented rookie classes in years, headlined by top prospects AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

During the preseason, dynamic prospects like Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, and Kingston Flemings also flashed high-level potential, adding even more intrigue to the upcoming Rookie of the Year race.

ESPN’s Zach Kram projects Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg — who also turned heads during the preseason — to make the All-Rookie First Team. For Kram’s prediction to hold true, Lendeborg will need to outshine several rookies already hailed as generational talents.

Warriors Get Bold Prediction

“Bold prediction: Yaxel Lendeborg makes the All-Rookie first team,” Kram wrote in his season preview.

“The No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft is more NBA-ready than many of the players picked ahead of him, as he’s already 24 years old. Lendeborg can stuff the stat sheet and play an important role for a team with a lot of nationally broadcast games, giving him ample opportunity to impress voters,” added Kram.

The chances of Lendeborg making an immediate impact are heightened by Golden State’s age and injury concerns. Steve Kerr’s squad enters the season missing both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, while Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined with an undisclosed medical issue. To make matters worse, the coaching staff can no longer expect aging veterans Al Horford, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to withstand the full 82-game marathon.

“Biggest weakness: Age and health,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote of the Warriors.

Warriors Embrace Yaxel Lendeborg

“Their two projected starting wings — Butler and Moody — suffered serious knee injuries last season that should have them out until around January. Team sources indicate that Moody is slightly further ahead in his rehab timeline than Butler.

“But that’s still $69 million in production currently absent and a $20 million center (Kristaps Porzingis) out indefinitely with a private health issue. Depth in the NBA can look very thin when three of the team’s five highest-paid players aren’t available.”

The Warriors appear all-in on Yaxel Lendeborg, with Steve Kerr already naming the rookie a starter — a rare move for a head coach historically hesitant to trust young prospects. To top it off, Draymond Green has already dubbed Lendeborg the eventual heir to Stephen Curry as the face of the franchise.

“The Golden State Warriors has found the next face of the franchise,” Green said on his podcast, via BasketNews.

“We’re gonna talk Rookie of the Year next, that’s my pick,” Green continued. “We had open practice, we do the singing, this dude went up in the crowd and the fans loved it, they were going crazy.

“We’re all underneath the rim in the paint and Steve’s going crazy like ‘come on guys’ and he’s in the tunnel signing autographs and Steve has to go get him…

“I told him last night, I said ‘Hey, everybody’s gonna be joking, you’re a rookie but don’t lose that cause that’s actually what Steph Curry would do.”

Warriors vs Lakers will tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday.