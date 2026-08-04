Warriors Urged to Add $342 Million 3-Time All-Star

Golden State Warriors fans have watched a fairly predictable offseason unfold. After LeBron James chose to sign elsewhere, the front office pivoted toward keeping the band together rather than chasing another major swing. One columnist, however, thinks there’s still a name worth watching before training camp opens.

A Summer Built Around Continuity

Once the James pursuit collapsed, Golden State’s priorities shifted almost immediately. Draymond Green returned on a one-year deal worth $27.7 million, matching the exact value of the option he’d declined earlier in the offseason to help clear room for a James pursuit that never materialized.

That reunion set the tone for the rest of the summer. Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II all re-signed with Golden State as well, an unusually stable offseason for a team that didn’t even make the playoffs a year ago.

Why Bradley Beal Could Still Be in Play

Despite the quiet roster carryover, Blue Man Hoop’s G.C. Bellchamber sees a real gap Golden State hasn’t addressed: proven scoring depth behind Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

Golden State’s current guard rotation runs through Brandin Podziemski, Melton, and LJ Cryer, with Will Richard also seeing time at the two-guard spot. Bellchamber argued that group leaves room for an established scorer, and floated Bradley Beal as a fit worth exploring if the money lines up.

“As long as that need remains open, Bradley Beal is worth taking a look at—even if that would be a polarizing addition at this point in the offseason. But if it works out from a financial perspective, Beal could be the exact type of offensive burst Golden State needs off the bench,” Bellchamber wrote.

What Beal Would Bring to the Warriors

Health remains the central question mark on Beal at this stage of his career. But when right, few players in the league can match his combination of shot-making and shooting touch, exactly the kind of secondary scoring punch Golden State has lacked around Curry.

Beal has earned $342 million across his NBA career and carries three All-Star selections on his resume. Golden State isn’t pretending to be a true title contender this season, but a functional version of Beal could be enough to push this roster from fringe playoff team to a genuine threat in a crowded Western Conference.

This Isn’t the First Time Golden State’s Been Linked to Beal

Interest in Beal from Golden State isn’t a new development. Marc Stein reported in July 2025, during Beal’s previous free agency, that the Warriors had genuine interest in pursuing him at the time. Beal ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Clippers instead, but the connection between him and Golden State has lingered since.

“My expectation is that one way or the other, the Warriors are going to end up with both Horford and Melton on their roster. And they still have interest in Bradley Beal,” Stein said last summer.

That kind of recurring interest adds some weight to the latest speculation, suggesting this isn’t just a one-off prediction but a name the front office has genuinely circled back to more than once.

Part of that persistence shows up in the fanbase too, with some Warriors fans already campaigning online for the front office to make a move.

“He’d be the perfect SG for us,” one fan wrote, tagging Beal directly and urging him to consider Golden State.

That kind of fan enthusiasm reflects genuine excitement from parts of the fanbase for a move that, at least for now, remains speculative on the front office’s end.

I cannot believe Bradley Beal is a free agent and the Golden State Warriors aren’t pursuing him 😭 He’d be the perfect SG for us man.@RealDealBeal23 would you like to join the Golden State Warriors? Tell your agent bro. https://t.co/lkMUguCmpw pic.twitter.com/r4qrZ0q5nh — Yaxel LendeBeast (@GMZeroOG) August 3, 2026

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s offseason has been about keeping familiar pieces in place rather than reshaping the roster. Bradley Beal wouldn’t change that overall approach, but he’d raise the ceiling of what this group is capable of if healthy.

Between the front office’s past interest and fans hoping to see a move, this is a name worth keeping an eye on as the offseason winds down.