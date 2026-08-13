Warriors Urged to Sign 3-Time All-Star to Help Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had the offseason they hoped for, especially after missing out on LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State entered the summer among the reported favorites to land both James and Anthony Davis.

Reality set in quickly. Golden State missed on James entirely, and wasn’t willing to give up what it would have taken to land Davis in a trade. The Warriors largely turned toward keeping their existing core together instead.

Warriors Focused on Retention This Offseason

Golden State re-signed Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II this summer, despite missing the playoffs entirely a year ago.

There’s also positive movement on Stephen Curry’s contract situation. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported the Warriors are prepared to give Curry whatever extension terms he wants.

“Steph wants the full $136.7 million… he will get that,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel added that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. would have no issue with Curry taking a discount either, if that’s what he preferred.

Beal Emerges as a Potential Addition

Golden State isn’t finished for the offseason. The front office is reportedly still looking to add one or two more pieces, and Blue Man Hoops’ Peter O’Keefe floated Bradley Beal as a name worth watching.

O’Keefe raised real questions about which version of Beal a team would actually get.

“That’s a worthwhile investment to make on a cheap contract,” O’Keefe wrote.

Beal appeared in just six games last season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery, averaging 8.2 points on below 38 percent shooting during that limited stretch. O’Keefe pointed to Beal’s final healthy season in Phoenix, when he averaged 17.0 points and 3.7 assists on a 50/39/80 shooting split, as the kind of production that would make a low-cost signing worthwhile if he can recapture even part of that form.

Why Beal Could Fit Alongside Curry

Health remains the obvious question mark. But Beal has shown throughout his career that he can score at a high level when right. Playing next to Curry in an offense built around spacing and perimeter shooting could create favorable looks for him.

Beal has earned $342 million across his career. He carries three All-Star selections along the way. Golden State has prioritized offensive firepower for over a decade. A healthy, affordable version of Beal would add exactly the kind of scoring depth the roster has lacked around Curry.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s offseason has been defined by continuity rather than reinvention. Adding Bradley Beal wouldn’t change that broader approach, but it could meaningfully raise the roster’s ceiling if health cooperates.

Whether it actually happens remains to be seen. For now, it’s a name worth watching as the summer winds down.