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Brandin Podziemski Gets Concerning News After ‘Controversial’ Warriors Decision

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Amid contract extension talks with the Golden State Warriors, Brandin Podziemski's role and future with the team is more uncertain than ever.
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena on April 08, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors remains a polarizing NBA player through the first three seasons of his career. Whether it was his comments about wanting to be better than Warriors teammate and future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry, finally hitting 30-points in a game, or his looming contract extension, a lot can be said about the 23-year-old guard for Golden State.

But despite Podziemski showing flashes at times last season when Curry was out with injury, his status with the Warriors is by no means set in stone. Yes, he has proved valuable and was one of only a few players to suit up in all 82 games last season, but amid contract talks and the Warriors’ offseason moves, his role and future with the franchise remain up in the air going forward.

Podziemski reportedly wants $22-$24 million per year in his next contract, and despite being eligible to sign a new deal, Golden State’s front office has yet to decide on his fate with the franchise.

Brandin Podziemski Sent Bold Warning On Warriors Starting Lineup Status

Brandin Podziemski Golden State Warriors starting lineup contract extension Stephen Curry De'Anthony Melton

GettyBrandin Podziemski during a Warriors game as reports surface about trade interest from the Philadelphia 76ers.

To earn the type of money Podziemski is hoping to make, he’ll have to perform at a high level next season. However, according to one Warriors writer, he might not get that chance.

Contributing to BlueManHoop.com, Peter O’Keefe discussed how, with Golden State re-signing De’Anthony Melton to a new two-year deal, a move he deemed ‘controversial,’ Podziemski might not even be in the Warriors’ starting lineup next season.

“The Warriors chose to bring back De’Anthony Melton on a new two-year, $12.4 million contract, identifying his fit alongside Curry in what many have viewed as a controversial move considering more offensive-minded options were available,” O’Keefe wrote.

In terms of the Warriors’ projected starting lineup next year, the shooting guard spot is likely the only one that has yet to be decided, with Podziemski and Melton the two top candidates to get the nod. However, with Podziemski hoping to land a new deal, he’ll likely want to have the ball in his hands a lot more, and that might not be the best for a team highlighted by Curry. With that, having Melton as a spacing shooter who could offer more on defense might be the better option for Golden State in 2026-27.

“If Golden State have made this free agency decision based on Melton’s fit with Curry, then surely Kerr has to start the pair together and bring Podziemski off the bench where he may be more suited to helping lead a non-Curry unit when the two-time MVP is off the floor,” O’Keefe added. “This is where Podziemski’s far better form to finish last season may actually work against him, having proven he can produce without Curry after averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists after the All-Star break.”

Some think it will be Podziemski in the Warriors starting lineup, while others have tabbed Melton to have that role. For now, that decision remains uncertain for Golden State heading into next season.

Continuously polarizing, Podziemski will likely stay that way next season as he fights for a new deal, regardless of his status in the starting lineup or not.

Golden State’s Young Guard Is Facing Pressure Next Season

Amid contract extension talks with the Golden State Warriors, Brandin Podziemski's role and future with the team is more uncertain than ever.

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks with Brandin Podziemski.

Along with the concerns outlined by O’Keefe on Podziemski next season with the Warriors, the young guard has some pressure on his shoulders, according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report.

The 23-year-old was tabbed as having the ‘most to prove’ on Golden State next season by the writer, despite having a career year last season and starting in 43 games for the team.

“For a Golden State Warriors team in desperate need of shot-creators and self-sufficient scorers who can compromise defenses off the dribble, Podziemski has still fallen short,” Hughes wrote on the guard.

Though it might not be due to anything in particular in Podziemski’s control, the Warriors’ lack of offseason moves and aging roster automatically puts more pressure on the young player who has shown potential, but not to a superstar level.

“It may be too much to ask of the athletically limited guard that he suddenly become a blow-by threat on the ball. Podziemski’s relatively slow mechanics may never be suited to quick-trigger shooting on the bounce. But nobody else on Golden State’s roster is any more capable of filling those voids than Podz, a very good young player who just happens to lack the few specific things his team needs most.”

Podziemski entering a contract year could be both a blessing and/or curse for the Warriors next season. The young guard is hoping to earn a new extension, but there’s a chance he’s in a limited role, and with that, it could be harder for him to prove his worth.

Still, as Hughes wrote, and as appears evident based on the Warriors’ current roster, they’ll need him to play well next season.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Brandin Podziemski Gets Concerning News After ‘Controversial’ Warriors Decision

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