Brandin Podziemski Gets Concerning News After ‘Controversial’ Warriors Decision

Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors remains a polarizing NBA player through the first three seasons of his career. Whether it was his comments about wanting to be better than Warriors teammate and future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry, finally hitting 30-points in a game, or his looming contract extension, a lot can be said about the 23-year-old guard for Golden State.

But despite Podziemski showing flashes at times last season when Curry was out with injury, his status with the Warriors is by no means set in stone. Yes, he has proved valuable and was one of only a few players to suit up in all 82 games last season, but amid contract talks and the Warriors’ offseason moves, his role and future with the franchise remain up in the air going forward.

Podziemski reportedly wants $22-$24 million per year in his next contract, and despite being eligible to sign a new deal, Golden State’s front office has yet to decide on his fate with the franchise.

Brandin Podziemski Sent Bold Warning On Warriors Starting Lineup Status

To earn the type of money Podziemski is hoping to make, he’ll have to perform at a high level next season. However, according to one Warriors writer, he might not get that chance.

Contributing to BlueManHoop.com, Peter O’Keefe discussed how, with Golden State re-signing De’Anthony Melton to a new two-year deal, a move he deemed ‘controversial,’ Podziemski might not even be in the Warriors’ starting lineup next season.

“The Warriors chose to bring back De’Anthony Melton on a new two-year, $12.4 million contract, identifying his fit alongside Curry in what many have viewed as a controversial move considering more offensive-minded options were available,” O’Keefe wrote.

In terms of the Warriors’ projected starting lineup next year, the shooting guard spot is likely the only one that has yet to be decided, with Podziemski and Melton the two top candidates to get the nod. However, with Podziemski hoping to land a new deal, he’ll likely want to have the ball in his hands a lot more, and that might not be the best for a team highlighted by Curry. With that, having Melton as a spacing shooter who could offer more on defense might be the better option for Golden State in 2026-27.

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“If Golden State have made this free agency decision based on Melton’s fit with Curry, then surely Kerr has to start the pair together and bring Podziemski off the bench where he may be more suited to helping lead a non-Curry unit when the two-time MVP is off the floor,” O’Keefe added. “This is where Podziemski’s far better form to finish last season may actually work against him, having proven he can produce without Curry after averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists after the All-Star break.”

Some think it will be Podziemski in the Warriors starting lineup, while others have tabbed Melton to have that role. For now, that decision remains uncertain for Golden State heading into next season.

Continuously polarizing, Podziemski will likely stay that way next season as he fights for a new deal, regardless of his status in the starting lineup or not.

Golden State’s Young Guard Is Facing Pressure Next Season

Along with the concerns outlined by O’Keefe on Podziemski next season with the Warriors, the young guard has some pressure on his shoulders, according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report.

The 23-year-old was tabbed as having the ‘most to prove’ on Golden State next season by the writer, despite having a career year last season and starting in 43 games for the team.