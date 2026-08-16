Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Makes Career Revelation Amid NBA Offseason

Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors is currently busy preparing for his fourth NBA season.

Podziemski has been working out this summer and has started documenting on YouTube. He launched his channel last week and has already garnered more than 1,000 subscribers.

In the first episode of his Life of BP2 series, Podziemski showed some of his workouts in the gym. He also shared some personal time with his family and friends over food and drinks.

Brandin Podziemski’s Favorite Warriors Career Moment

On Episode 2 of Life of BP2, Brandin Podziemski was asked about his favorite moment of his Golden State Warriors career. He initially joked that it was his first 30-point game before revealing a more meaningful moment regarding the Warriors as a team.

“Scoring 30. Nah, I’m just playing,” Podziemski said. “Probably winning Game 7 in Houston, second year.”

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That season was Podziemski’s first taste of the NBA playoffs. The Warriors entered that first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets as underdogs. They were the No. 7 seed, but they pulled off the upset and eliminated the Rockets in seven games.

Podziemski averaged 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in that series. The Warriors moved on to the second round, but they were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

They played without Steph Curry in the final four games of the series after he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1.

Podz’s New Look

Ever since getting drafted 19th overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2023, Brandin Podziemski always had curly hair.

But this offseason, Podz got a new look after shaving off his curls and getting a buzz cut. He looked like a new man heading into the most important season of his career.

Some Warriors fans were surprised to see his new hairstyle and made it known on social media:

@Akinns3: “The haircut buff is real 😂 Expecting a big year now.”

@ViciousResults: “He needed that hair. It helped make it look like he was getting fouled. It helped with making charges look crazy.”

@PartyPins: “Hell nah. He not even gonna be aloud in the facility without his badge and birth certificate.”

Warriors GM on Podz’s Extension

Brandin Podziemski is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. He’s coming off the best season of his career so far, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Speaking to the media last Tuesday, Warriors general manager revealed the importance of securing Podziemski’s extension before the start of the 2026-27 season.

“We really value Brandin,” Dunleavy said, via Nick Friedell of The Athletic. “He’s a player that for all the things he does well, most importantly, impacts winning. … Obviously, we have multiple ways to do it through extension and restricted free agency and all that, but we’d prefer to get it done sooner than later.”

According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Podziemski and his camp could be looking for more than a three-year, $39 million extension that Moses Moody signed last year.