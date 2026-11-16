Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Makes Honest Statement Ahead of Pelicans Game

The Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on the win column after back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors continue their five-game road trip on Monday at the Smoothie King Center against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s the second meeting of the season between the Warriors and Pelicans. The Warriors dominated the short-handed Pelicans 138-87 at the Chase Center on November 9.

Brandin Podziemski’s Message Before Pelicans Game

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice at Tulane University in New Orleans, Brandin Podziemski was asked about the Warriors’ plan to bounce back from their 123-85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Podziemski, who scored just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting, is confident about the team’s chances of getting back on the winning track. He wants to be aggressive, possibly score more points, and distribute the ball much better.

“Be aggressive and take what the game gives me,” Podziemski said. “You know, some nights maybe 20 shots, which I don’t think I’ve ever shot 20, but some nights be seven. Just find a balance with that, and at the same time, get my teammates involved.”

Podziemski will have to score more since Steph Curry is still sidelined for the next two weeks. He and Yaxel Lendeborg have to carry the offense, while the rest of the Warriors’ reserve corps has to play better as well.

Curry was having an MVP-level season before going down with a right oblique abdominal tear last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but he could be out for longer.

In his first game out since the injury, the Warriors looked lost against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. It was a tough matchup against the best team in the NBA.

Podz Reacts to Yaxel’s New Haircut

After their loss to the Spurs, Yaxel Lendeborg decided to shave off his hair and get the same cut as Brandin Podziemski.

In the same post-practice interview on Sunday, Podziemski shared his reaction to seeing Lendeborg’s new look.

“I love it,” Podziemski said. “New beginnings. He said he’s going to cut it like I did, so it’s pretty cool.”

Podziemski ditched his signature afro look this offseason and shaved it before the start of training camp.

As for Lendeborg, he previously rocked the bald fade look when he was still with the UAB Blazers.