Golden State Warriors Reveal Brandin Podziemski Injury Return Timeline

After playing in all 82 games last season, Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors has been ruled out of their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the Warriors’ official injury report, Podziemski is dealing with bilateral low back soreness. He didn’t participate in Sunday’s open practice and was ruled out for the first game of the season ahead of time.

With Podziemski sidelined, the Warriors tabbed De’Anthony Melton to start at shooting guard alongside Steph Curry.

Brandin Podziemski Return Timeline

Speaking to the media before Wednesday’s opener, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared an update on Brandin Podziemski’s return.

Kerr is hoping to see Podziemski back on Friday in Golden State’s first home game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater was the first to report on the update on Podziemski’s injury recovery.

“Steve Kerr said the Warriors are “hopeful” that Brandin Podziemski will return on Friday night in the home opener against the Grizzlies,” Slater tweeted.

Podziemski has turned into an integral part of the Warriors’ current and future. He signed a five-year, $110 million extension two weeks ago.

The 23-year-old is coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also came in second in total charges taken, just behind Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

Warriors Banged Up to Start Season

The Golden State Warriors are not only dealing with Brandin Podziemski’s injury to start the season.

Steph Curry tweaked his ankle on Sunday’s open practice and was listed as probable on Wednesday. He has since been upgraded to available, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Warriors play him limited minutes at the age of 38.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out as they continue their recovery from knee injuries suffered last season. Butler is expected to return at some point this season, while Moody has no definite timeline.

Kristaps Porzingis has also been ruled out because of the symptoms of his postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. He has no timetable for a return, and the Warriors are reportedly exploring trade options for the one-time All-Star, as per ESPN.

Backup big man Charles Bassey is on the sidelines as well due to right knee tendinitis. He is considered day-to-day.