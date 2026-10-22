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Golden State Warriors Reveal Brandin Podziemski Injury Return Timeline

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Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors waits to shoot a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After playing in all 82 games last season, Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors has been ruled out of their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the Warriors’ official injury report, Podziemski is dealing with bilateral low back soreness. He didn’t participate in Sunday’s open practice and was ruled out for the first game of the season ahead of time.

With Podziemski sidelined, the Warriors tabbed De’Anthony Melton to start at shooting guard alongside Steph Curry.

Brandin Podziemski Return Timeline

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
GettyBrandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Speaking to the media before Wednesday’s opener, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared an update on Brandin Podziemski’s return.

Kerr is hoping to see Podziemski back on Friday in Golden State’s first home game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater was the first to report on the update on Podziemski’s injury recovery.

“Steve Kerr said the Warriors are “hopeful” that Brandin Podziemski will return on Friday night in the home opener against the Grizzlies,” Slater tweeted.

Podziemski has turned into an integral part of the Warriors’ current and future. He signed a five-year, $110 million extension two weeks ago.

The 23-year-old is coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also came in second in total charges taken, just behind Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

Warriors Banged Up to Start Season

Steph Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Golden State Warriors are not only dealing with Brandin Podziemski’s injury to start the season.

Steph Curry tweaked his ankle on Sunday’s open practice and was listed as probable on Wednesday. He has since been upgraded to available, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Warriors play him limited minutes at the age of 38.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out as they continue their recovery from knee injuries suffered last season. Butler is expected to return at some point this season, while Moody has no definite timeline.

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kristaps Porzingis has also been ruled out because of the symptoms of his postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. He has no timetable for a return, and the Warriors are reportedly exploring trade options for the one-time All-Star, as per ESPN.

Backup big man Charles Bassey is on the sidelines as well due to right knee tendinitis. He is considered day-to-day.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Reveal Brandin Podziemski Injury Return Timeline

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