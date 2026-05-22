Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Projected to Get Major Raise

The Golden State Warriors have some major decisions to make in the offseason. One of those decisions is about Brandin Podziemski, who is set to become eligible for a rookie-scale extension.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny and Guru show, ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks shared insights on how much Podziemski could sign for this offseason. Marks projected that the dynamic guard could get a major raise from the Warriors.

“You have to remember the NTMLE is $15 million this year, so I wouldn’t rule out a contract that’s in the $19-20 million range, based on how the cap is growing,” Marks said, via Blue Man Hoop on FanSided.

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The Warriors have been in this situation before with Jonathan Kuminga. The two parties didn’t see eye-to-eye in Kuminga’s last two seasons in Golden State.

However, Podziemski seems to be the more coachable player and has been a vital part of Steve Kerr’s rotation this season. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in his third year in the NBA.

Podziemski was even better in the second half of the season when Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody went down with an injury. He also had to play more since Steph Curry was recovering from a runner’s knee. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game after the All-Star break.

Brandin Podziemski Wants Extension

Speaking on his exit interview after the Warriors’ lose to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament last month, Brandin Podziemski was asked about his extension eligibility. Podziemski admitted that he wants to sign a new contract, though it remains uncertain at this point.

“Of course,” Podziemski said, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I want to be here for the long term. It’s always special having been the team that drafted you. Hopefully we can get something done.”

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Podziemski was also asked about how the Warriors handled the rookie-scale extensions of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga differently.

“I think seeing (Kuminga) and Moses do two different things for me helped just seeing the good and bad to both sides,” Podziemski said. “I don’t think one’s better than the other, but seeing that as a teammate and seeing how they handled both situations I think is going to help me.”

The 23-year-old guard is also confident about his representatives getting the job done. His agent is Bill Duffy of WME.

Warriors’ Offseason Priority

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors already know what they want to do in the offseason. They are still hoping to build a contender around Steph Curry, who is likely to sign an extension this offseason.

But in terms of the roster, the Warriors are reportedly looking to sign at least two players considered in their “mid-prime.” They don’t want to have a roster full of veterans and young players. They want to find the right balance, though it’s going to be a tall task for general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Dunleavy’s first real task this offseason is making the right decision about the Warriors’ first lottery pick since Moses Moody in 2021. They have the No. 11 selection in this year’s NBA draft.