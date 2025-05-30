Warriors Guard Hit With Offseason Surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful debridement surgery on his left wrist Tuesday in Los Angeles. The team made it official on Wednesday. He’s expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp. (Via Anthony Slater)

No bells. No alarms. Just a quick update for one of the few bright spots of the season.

Wrist debridement is a procedure that removes inflamed or damaged tissue to help tendons and ligaments heal properly. Dr. Nirav Pandya explains it’s a way to improve mobility and reduce pain around the joint.

Podziemski—just 22—carved out a major role in his sophomore campaign. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 64 games. He even started 11 postseason games, including a 28-point showing in the Warriors’ final game in Minnesota.

But now, like so many of his teammates, he’s on the mend.

Two Young Guards, Two Surgeries

Podziemski isn’t alone.

Golden State also announced that Moses Moody had surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb. He’s expected to be back for training camp as well. (Via ESPN)

It’s not a crisis, but it’s a reminder. The Warriors didn’t limp to the finish line—they sprinted into a wall.

Warriors’ Schedule Led Straight to Curry’s Injury

Let’s talk about Stephen Curry.

He played 42 minutes in Game 6 against the Rockets. Then 46 in Game 7. Then, 48 hours later, Game 1 in Minnesota. That’s three playoff games. Five days. Multiple cities. One aging body.

And then came the hamstring strain—the first of his 16-year career.

Steve Kerr said it plainly: this wasn’t a fluke. It was fatigue. He spoke with the team’s medical staff, who didn’t mince words. The issue wasn’t conditioning. It was recovery. (Via Yahoo Sports)

It wasn’t just the load. It was the tempo. The toll. The toll of a playoff schedule that forced three games in five days—across two cities—with little time to recover in between.

What’s Next for the Warriors?

The offseason outlook remains cautious but optimistic.

Curry is expected to return fully healthy. Podziemski and Moody should be ready for camp. But the Warriors know their margin for error is thin—and so is their rotation.

Health, depth, and timing will define their next run. They’ve got young talent, veteran leadership, and a point to prove. But to do that, they’ll need all hands on deck—and fully healed.