Brandin Podziemski Sets New Warriors Record

Second-year Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski enjoyed a career night on April 28 with 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists, helping his team take a 3-1 series lead over the Rockets.

The performance marked the first time Podz scored over 20 in a playoff game, but also helped the southpaw etch his name in the Warriors franchise history.

According to Stat Muse, Podz (22 years, 62 days) became the youngest player in Warriors history to record a 20/5/5 game in the playoffs, and the fourth youngest in NBA history, behind only LeBron James (21 years, 121 days), Anthony Edwards (21 years, 261 days) and Ja Morant (21 years, 296 days).

The sophomore guard had a rather disappointing regular season after emerging as one of the standout rookies in the 2023-24 season. Entering his second year, Podz told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater that he planned to attempt eight to 10 threes per game for the Warriors and fill the void left by departing sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

Living Up to the Hype

“They want me to take anywhere (from) eight to 10 per game. That’s what they told me,” Podziemski said. “All different types: off dribble handoffs, off ball screens, catch-and-shoot.”

“Now with Klay being gone, Chris (Paul) being gone, someone is going to have to handle the ball a little bit more. I think I’m more than capable of doing that. Given that, I think it leads me to have more 3s.”

Podz did not quite live up to his high expectations, upping his points (9.2 to 11.7) only marginally, and seeing a dip in his assists (3.7 to 3.4), rebounds (5.8 to 5.1), three-point percentage (38.5 to 37.2) and field-goal percentage (45.4 to 44.5).

Yet, the southpaw never wavered in confidence and was ready for the moment.

After his career night, Podziemski said he was confident in his success due to his hard work.

“I think it’s the work, and I know I’m built for this,” Podziemski told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on the “Warriors Postgame Live” show.

A Warriors Staple Going Forward?

“Good players in this league, they want the moment, and they don’t back away from it,” he continued. “The two threes I missed at the end, I’m going to take those every time.

“I’m built for this moment. I know what I put into this when nobody is watching. That’s how you build confidence. You got a lot of reps to prove it. And so, just by that, why doubt yourself?”

Draymond Green credited Podz’s “irrational confidence” for his ability to perform on the playoff stage at the age of 22.

“The skill is there but it’s his heart,” Green said of Podz, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I like to call it irrational confidence. He puts work in but he has irrational confidence. It’s one of those things I actually wish I had. He just has the ultimate belief in himself and his abilities. He’s been showing it for the last few months.

“Tonight we need it in a major way and he stepped up.”

Podz and the Warriors will try to close out the Rockets when the teams lock horns for Game 5 on April 30. The Warriors will face either the Lakers or Timberwolves in the semifinals if they can take out the second-seeded Rockets.