Warriors Eye Breakout Guard After De’Anthony Melton News

The Golden State Warriors entered the offseason knowing they needed another playmaker in the backcourt.

Now, one of the NBA’s fastest-rising young guards has emerged as a potential solution.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Warriors are among several teams that have interest in unrestricted free agent Brandon Williams after the best season of his NBA career.

The report comes as veteran guard De’Anthony Melton is increasingly expected to move on in free agency, potentially leaving Golden State with another opening in Steve Kerr’s guard rotation.

Warriors Join Growing Market for Brandon Williams

Scotto reported Sunday that Williams has generated significant interest across the league after establishing himself as a dependable contributor for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Several teams are expected to show interest in signing Williams as an unrestricted free agent, including the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and the Mavericks, who want to retain him,” Scotto wrote.

Dallas also holds Williams’ Early Bird rights, giving the Mavericks an important advantage if they choose to match competing offers.

Still, Williams’ breakout campaign has ensured he will have no shortage of suitors.

The 25-year-old averaged 13.0 points and 3.9 assists in 66 games, including 15 starts, while displaying the type of downhill creation and offensive versatility contenders covet.

Warriors Continue Search for Secondary Playmaker

Williams fits one of Golden State’s clearest offseason needs.

Beyond adding size and versatility with first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors have continued searching for another guard capable of taking pressure off Stephen Curry as both a ball-handler and playmaker.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Golden State has prioritized adding another creator to its backcourt after entering the offseason seeking more offensive balance.

That need became increasingly evident as the Warriors’ offense leaned heavily on Curry to generate quality looks late in the season before Golden State’s campaign ended in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors also hoped Arizona guard Brayden Burries would fall to No. 11 in the NBA Draft before Milwaukee selected him one spot earlier, leading Golden State to pivot to Lendeborg.

Williams represents another opportunity to address that same need through free agency.

Melton’s Expected Departure Could Open Door

The Warriors’ reported interest in Williams also coincides with growing uncertainty surrounding Melton.

According to Siegel, league sources expect the veteran combo guard to sign elsewhere this offseason.

Melton is widely expected to decline his $3.45 million player option after rebuilding his value during the 2025-26 campaign.

Pressed into a larger offensive role because of injuries, Melton averaged career highs of 12.3 points while adding 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 49 appearances, including 24 starts.

His outside shooting, however, dipped to 29.4% from three-point range, a sharp decline from the 38.3% he shot over the previous five seasons.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater has previously reported that declining the option would not necessarily eliminate the possibility of Melton returning, but the expectation around the league is that he will test unrestricted free agency.

If he ultimately departs, replacing his ball-handling and perimeter defense immediately becomes one of Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s biggest offseason priorities.

Williams Fits Warriors’ Long-Term Vision

Unlike Melton, Williams enters free agency with considerable momentum.

The former Arizona guard enjoyed the best season of his career while proving capable of scoring efficiently, attacking the rim and facilitating offense as both a starter and reserve.

At 25 years old, he also aligns with Golden State’s effort to get younger around Curry without sacrificing immediate competitiveness.

Landing him, however, won’t be easy.

In addition to the Warriors, the Suns, Celtics and Mavericks have all emerged as potential suitors, with Dallas holding the contractual advantage through Williams’ Early Bird rights.

Still, Golden State’s reported interest underscores one of the franchise’s biggest offseason priorities.

After falling short in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, the Warriors entered the summer determined to add another dependable creator capable of easing Curry’s workload while strengthening the backcourt.

Williams may not be the biggest name available in free agency.

But for a Warriors team searching for an affordable secondary playmaker—particularly if Melton departs—he has emerged as one of the offseason’s most intriguing fits.