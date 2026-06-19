Projected Top-10 Pick Sends Clear Warriors Message Before NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors continue working through their evaluation process ahead of next week’s NBA Draft, and Thursday brought one of the more intriguing visitors yet. Brayden Burries headlined the latest group of prospects at Chase Center, and he left with more than just a workout under his belt.

He left with a relationship that started years before he ever put on Warriors gear.

A Connection That Predates the Draft

Burries first met Draymond Green during his senior season at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, when Green attended one of his games. The two reconnected Thursday at Chase Center, and Green offered encouragement throughout the process.

“He was just encouraging me,” Burries said. “It’s pretty cool, because he doesn’t have to be doing that. He could be gone. But he was helping me, telling me to continue to push through, and then after the workout we chopped it up a little bit.”

What Burries Is Looking For

Burries was clear about what matters most to him as he enters the league. It is not just about talent or fit on paper. It is about the environment around him.

“I really just want to go to a team that’s the best fit for me,” Burries said. “A team that doesn’t just want me but needs me, who has a plan for me to help me evolve as a player, continue to develop, and continue to just get better over time. I really want to go somewhere where they have a vet who really cares about the next generation, the younger generation, and would help me.”

Golden State checks that box about as well as any team in the league. Stephen Curry and Green have built reputations as veterans who genuinely invest in younger teammates. Burries seemed to recognize that during his visit.

Where He Would Fit With the Warriors

Burries spent one season at Arizona, the same program Steve Kerr played for. He averaged 16.1 points while shooting 39.1 percent from three. He helped lead the Wildcats to their first Final Four in 25 years. The Warriors led the league last season in three-point attempts per game, and Burries’ shooting profile fits cleanly into that identity.

He described feeling like he could contribute immediately on both ends if Golden State were to select him.

“I feel like I’ll fit right in,” Burries said. “Learn from vets like Stephen Curry, Draymond, Al Horford, Jimmy, and be able to play off of them, and also be able to be an impact, not only on the offense but on the defensive end.”

Burries did not hide his excitement at the idea of sharing a roster with one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

“The chance for me to come here and play with Curry,” Burries said. “I’d be honored.”

Where the Draft Picture Stands

Most mock drafts currently project Burries going earlier than Golden State’s No. 11 selection, with Atlanta at No. 8 and Milwaukee at No. 9 frequently mentioned as likely landing spots. Whether he is still available when the Warriors are on the clock remains uncertain.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has made clear the front office is not locked into one specific position or archetype heading into the draft.

“Frankly, we need everything,” Dunleavy said. “We’ll take whoever we feel is the best player for this arc of the prime of their career that they will be coming into shortly.”

Final Word for the Warriors

Brayden Burries made his case clearly on Thursday, and the relationship with Green only strengthens the sense that Golden State could be a natural landing spot if the board falls that way.

Whether he is still on the table at No. 11 is the question. If he is, Burries has made it obvious he would be honored to find out.