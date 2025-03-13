Buddy Hield’s TRADE Regrets Revealed!

When Buddy Hield joined the Golden State Warriors, he was supposed to be a major part of the team’s resurgence. However, things have not gone as expected, with Hield’s role becoming less prominent as the season continues.

Recently, the sharpshooting guard has publicly expressed regret over how the team’s trade decisions played out. In a candid discussion, Hield revealed that he wishes the Warriors had traded him instead of Andrew Wiggins, particularly in the deal that brought Jimmy Butler to Golden State. His frustration is compounded by a decline in performance and an acknowledgment of Butler’s impact on the Warriors’ championship aspirations.

Hield’s Regret Over the Wiggins Trade

In an interview with 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru,” Hield admitted that he believes the Warriors would have been better off keeping Wiggins instead of him. He noted that his playing style has not meshed well with Golden State’s system, leading to a disappointing individual season. Meanwhile, Butler has provided the toughness and leadership the Warriors lacked, making Hield’s struggles even more glaring.

“I wish it was me that got traded because Wiggs did so much for the franchise,” Wiggins said according to NBC Sports Bay Area. “

Wiggins spent six seasons with the Warriors, earning an All-Star nod in 2021, and was arguably the team’s second-best player during its run to the 2022 NBA title.

Declining Production in Golden State

Hield, known for his elite three-point shooting, has not found his rhythm with the Warriors. His scoring average has dipped significantly, and his efficiency from beyond the arc has taken a noticeable hit. After scoring over 15 points per game for his career, Hield is averaging just 11.5 points in Golden State. His shooting percentage has dropped below 37% from three-point range, low for a player who built his career on perimeter scoring.

Part of his struggles stem from the Warriors’ motion-heavy offense, which requires off-ball movement and defensive versatility—areas where Hield has not excelled. Unlike Wiggins, who provided defensive stability and athleticism, Hield’s skill set has not seamlessly fit alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. With a reduced role in the offensive hierarchy, he has not been able to showcase the strengths that made him a coveted shooter in the past.

Acknowledging Butler’s Impact

While Hield has been frustrated with his situation, he has not been shy about recognizing Butler’s influence on the team. Following the Dubs’ recent win over the Blazers, he praised Butler for restoring the Warriors’ championship mindset and holding teammates accountable.

“Jimmy came here and sold us back in, putting in that championship/winning mindset he’s alway known for.” Hield said. “The greatness of Steph and Draymond connecting with him. He just settles us down.”

Butler’s leadership has been evident, as the Warriors have regained some of their defensive identity and late-game composure. Golden State is 11-2 with Butler in the lineup and has climbed to sixth in the Western Conference.

What’s Next for Hield?

Hield’s future with the Warriors could be cloudy. Given his struggles and public comments, the Warriors may look to move him to a team that better suits his skill set. A change of scenery could help him regain his shooting touch and confidence.

Under contract for two more seasons, Hield has a player option for the 2027-28 season. The Warriors also have emerging young guards Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, and fan favorite Gary Payton II. There may not be room for Buddy in the Golden State locker room.

Hield remains with Golden State, for now, trying to navigate an imperfect situation. But as he reflects on what could have been, it’s clear that he sees himself as the odd man out in a Warriors team reshaped by Jimmy Butler’s arrival.