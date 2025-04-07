Butler Drags NBA Over Curry’s Treatment

Jimmy Butler has never been shy about standing up for his teammates. On Sunday, after watching Steph Curry endure another night of heavy contact and light whistles, Butler had seen enough.

Following Golden State’s 106-96 home loss to the Houston Rockets, Butler stood in front of reporters and gave a candid, unfiltered take on the officiating Curry faces.

“I’ve never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled,” Butler said postgame, via Anthony Slater. “To me, I think that’s astounding.”

And he didn’t stop there.

“It’s been happening for 16 straight years and I get to see it, and it really angers me that he’s on my team and he gets hacked like that,” Butler continued. “He’s found a way through it, around it, under it—whatever you want to call it.” via Sam Gordon

Butler Stands Up for Curry After Tough Night vs Rockets

Steph Curry had averaged 41 points over his last three games heading into Sunday. But against Houston, he was held to just three points on 1-of-10 shooting, with four turnovers and zero trips to the free throw line.

It was a surprising dip in form—but for Butler, it wasn’t just an off night. It was a symptom of something bigger.

“It’s crazy to say, but he’s used to it,” he said. “He’s been dealing with this his whole career.”

This wasn’t Butler trying to deflect from the loss. He acknowledged the defeat. He owned his own performance. But when it came to how officials treat Curry, his tone shifted.

“He gets fouled. A lot,” Butler repeated.

A Stark Reminder as Playoffs Loom

Golden State’s loss dropped them to sixth in the West—just a game above the play-in line. With four games left (Suns, Spurs, Blazers, Clippers), the Warriors have little margin for error.

Curry’s minutes are up. The team’s defensive effort has tightened. But if this is the level of physicality he’s going to have to absorb without the benefit of the whistle, that’s a serious problem.

You could hear it in Butler’s voice: this wasn’t about one game. It was about years. The constant contact. The missed calls. The shrug from refs. The silence from the league.

The Respect Factor

There’s a strange irony to all this. Curry is one of the most respected players in NBA history. A two-time MVP. Four-time champion. The face of a dynasty. But that respect hasn’t always translated to the whistle.

Butler, who’s spent most of his career battling Curry from the opposite bench, now sees it up close. And he’s not staying quiet about it.

It’s rare to hear stars speak this plainly about officiating, especially postgame. But Butler has always done things his way. And on this night, with the Warriors slipping and the playoffs fast approaching, he made sure the league knew where he stood.

Steph won’t say it. But Butler will.